Post Office scandal victims to get funded legal advice for appeals

Victims of the Post Office scandal will get funded legal advice for appeals, the Government has announced.

Ministers are accepting all but one of the public inquiry into the Horizon scandal’s recommendations, with reforms of the redress scheme planned.

Improvements to the scheme include the establishment of a new appeals process for those who have previously accepted a Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS) compensation fixed sum offer.

Postmasters will need to seek permission from an independent person to appeal, with legal advice funded.

The reforms come following the publication of the first part of a report from a public inquiry led by Sir Wyn Williams.

The report found that around 1,000 people were wrongly prosecuted and convicted throughout the UK between 1999 and 2015 as a result of defective Fujitsu software, with a significant number contemplating self-harm.

The long-running battle for justice accelerated dramatically after ITV broadcast the drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which highlighted the scandal.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle said: “We must never lose sight of the wronged postmasters affected by the Horizon Scandal, which the Inquiry has highlighted so well.

“There is clearly more to do to bring justice to those affected. The recommendations we are accepting today will be a crucial step towards this.”

Post Office minister, Blair McDougall, said: “The Horizon Inquiry has provided a vital platform for postmasters to share their experiences of a horrendous injustice.

“The Inquiry’s recommendations are a key milestone in correcting past wrongs. By accepting them today, we are setting out a path forward towards concluding this horrific scandal.”

The Government also announced that Sir Gary Hickinbottom has been appointed as the senior lawyer to oversee the HSS, which will now close on January 31 2026, rather than November 27 2025.

A “clear definition” of what constitutes “full and fair redress” will also be published to provide greater clarity for claimants and their representatives.

Work has also commenced on a restorative justice project for postmasters and their families in partnership with Post Office and Fujitsu.

Subject to further review, the Government will also look at establishing an independent body that could oversee and manage the redress for any future scandals.

Earlier this year, the Government announced it would move forward with redress for close family members of postmasters who were victims of the scandal.

Sir Wyn’s recommendation to close a HSS dispute resolution process was not accepted, with victims able to decide whether they would like to remain in the scheme or proceed to appeal.

Chairman of the Advisory Board Committee, Chris Hodges said: “The advisory board was consulted in advance about the Government’s response. We agree that it is the right way forward.”