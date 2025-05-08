New Pope Leo makes first public appearance to jubilant scenes in Rome

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The first-ever American Pope has appeared in front of jubilant crowds in Rome as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV emerged onto the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica as a packed St Peter’s Square erupted in cheers and applause.

He was Cardinal Robert Prevost, from Chicago, and is fairly young for a Pope, at the age of 69.

His election drew speedy congratulations from US President Donald Trump who described an American Pope as “such an honour”.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump said: “What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Crowds had been joyously waving flags and chanting “Habemus Papam” – the Latin for “we have a Pope” – since white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel shortly after 5pm UK time on Thursday.

The new pontiff is the 267th Pope, becoming the religious leader of some 1.4 billion Catholics across the globe and someone believed to be called as the successor to St Peter, who was the first.

In his first words as Pope, the new pontiff told the adoring crowd: “Peace be with you”.

International development charity Cafod said Pope Leo “will be a voice of wisdom in a fractured and divided world”, and that his years as a missionary in Peru mean he can bring into his papacy “the vital perspective of the global south, elevating voices from the margins to centre stage”.

The secret conclave meeting – steeped in tradition and mystery – had only just begun some 24 hours before white smoke emerged.

The 133 cardinals had voted on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning, with black smoke emitted from the chapel chimney twice, showing no-one had been elected.

But in the bright sunshine of Thursday afternoon, white smoke began to billow out, with onlookers bearing witness to history as the Church confirmed it had its new leader.

Bells tolled to confirm the news – perhaps in a marker of the confusion at previous conclaves where the colour of the smoke was not completely clear.

Each of the electors, mostly dressed in distinctive bright red vestments, had taken an oath pledging secrecy ahead of the process of casting anonymous ballots for their choice.

At a special mass ahead of the conclave, cardinals were reminded of the “choice of exceptional importance” they must make.

Three UK cardinals took part in conclave – Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe and Rome-based Cardinal Arthur Roche.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who also took part in the conclave, is Irish-born but has mainly ministered in the US and been based in Rome for some years.

The voting cardinals – those aged under 80 who were the only ones eligible to cast a ballot – were urged to “invoke the help of the Holy Spirit” to help them elect a pope “whom the Church and humanity need at this difficult and complex turning point in history”.

This conclave was thought to be one of the most diverse of any meeting of cardinals before, representing some 70 countries and hailing from places like Mongolia, Sweden and Tonga, which had not had a cardinal before.

Pope Francis had appointed some 108 of the 133 cardinals who took part in the conclave to choose his successor.

The new Pope will have the challenge of following in the footsteps of the late Francis, whose popularity saw him dubbed “the people’s pope”.

He had been vocal on politics, speaking out against war and climate change, and urged more focus on the poor and downtrodden of the world.

His death on Easter Monday prompted warm tributes from leaders across the globe and his funeral last month drew hundreds of thousands of mourners, including Mr Trump and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.