UK cardinal asks for prayer as conclave begins and world watches for new pope

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the UK’s most senior Catholic leaders has called on people to pray for himself and other cardinals as they embark on the secret voting process to elect a new pope.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, who is one of more than 130 electors entering conclave on Wednesday, said he feels “quite intimidated” knowing the world is watching to see who they choose.

Following a special mass in St Peter’s Basilica, the group will go into the Sistine Chapel where they will have no contact with the outside world until white smoke rises into the air in Vatican City to confirm there is a new pope.

Up to four votes will be had each day apart from the first, as proceedings will not get under way until the afternoon.

Cardinal Nichols, who is the leader of England and Wales’ Catholics, has been in Rome since shortly after the death of Pope Francis and described getting to know his fellow cardinals during lengthy meetings in the days since.

The cardinal, who is also Archbishop of Westminster, told the PA news agency: “Before going into the conclave, we will have met almost 10 times in the formal meetings of the Congregation of Cardinals.

“These meetings, which have been long and during which we have been very attentive to the contributions from cardinals across the world, now lead us to the conclave at which only those under 80 who will vote for the next pope in the Sistine Chapel attend.

“During these days we have got to know each other and to appreciate the variety of gifts, insights and dedication among us. It is a truly universal church and a reflection of the breadth and diversity of human experience.”

This conclave will have more cardinals from Africa and Asia than previous meetings, mostly chosen by the late Francis.

Cardinal Nichols, who is taking part in his first conclave, has previously spoken of the weight on the shoulders of the electing cardinals, knowing theirs is a choice which will have significant consequences for the Church on the world stage.

On the eve of the meeting, he told PA: “Going into the conclave I feel quite intimidated knowing that the outcome of this election is awaited by people all over the world and of many faiths.

“The voice of the pope, especially following Pope Francis, can serve as a call to everyone to fashion a society more fitting to the dignity of every human. That is a big call.”

He said cardinals are entering the meeting “in a profound spirit of prayer and attentive to the promptings of the Holy Spirit who will, I am sure, guide our decisions”.

The cardinal, from Liverpool, added: “I do hope that Catholics and indeed all people will say a prayer asking for God’s blessing at this important moment.”

Asked about his thoughts on the kind of qualities necessary for the top role in the Church, he said: “I hope that the next pope will be, in his own manner of acting and speaking, an attractive expression of the invitation of God in Jesus Christ for all people to know that they are loved by God and destined for glory.”

He has previously effectively ruled himself out of the running to be the next pontiff, describing himself as “too old, not capable”.

The cardinals have a “hugely responsible task” ahead of them and will not want to appear divided in their efforts, according to one UK theologian.

Cardinal Nichols is one of five cardinals across the UK and Ireland, although only three – himself, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe and Rome-based Cardinal Arthur Roche – are younger than 80 and therefore of voting age.

Professor Anna Rowlands, who spent two years seconded to the Vatican during Francis’s papacy, said the cardinals will want to choose someone who can lead the Church “into a new moment” rather than simply replacing a man whose popularity saw him dubbed “the people’s pope”.

The professor of Catholic social thought and practice at Durham University told PA: “The cardinals will have had just over a week to meet and discuss openly their priorities and to try to work together to discern who they think God is calling to be the successor to St Peter.

“In their minds this isn’t so much a replacement for Francis as a moment where they are trying to work out which of them could lead the Church into a new moment.

“Formal and informal meetings have been preparing them for that hugely responsible task of voting in conclave from May 7. And the eyes of the world will be watching.

“No-one can be sure of the length of the conclave itself but one can assume the cardinals would prefer days rather than weeks. They will want to choose very carefully but also appear united rather than divided.”

A two-thirds majority is required for someone to be elected.

The anonymous ballots are burned after voting, with black smoke from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel indicating no-one has been elected but white smoke confirming a new pope has been chosen.