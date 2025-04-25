O’Neill praises Pope’s commitment to peace as she confirms funeral attendance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has praised Pope Francis’s “unwavering commitment to justice and peace”.

Ms O’Neill has confirmed she will travel to Rome to join leaders from across the world for the pontiff’s funeral on Saturday.

The Sinn Fein vice president has cut short a family holiday to attend.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will not be in attendance.

Ms O’Neill said: “I am proud to be attending the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday, paying my respects on behalf of everyone at home who cherished his leadership and looked to him as a spiritual and moral guide.

“Pope Francis will be remembered as a leader of deep humility, compassion and courage, with an unwavering commitment to justice and peace.

“His passing is deeply felt in Ireland and across the world, leaving a legacy that continues to inspire millions.”

Ms O’Neill will join political leaders including US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin at the ceremony.

Ireland’s president Michael D Higgins, Irish deputy premier Simon Harris, Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin and Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell will also attend.

The Pope’s funeral is expected to begin at 9am UK time on Saturday.

Ms O’Neill will travel to Rome later on Friday.

The Northern Ireland Assembly, which is currently on Easter break, will hear tributes to Francis when it returns on Monday.

Francis died on Easter Monday aged 88 after battling illnesses including pneumonia in recent months.

On Easter Sunday, he had blessed thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

Tributes were paid from across Northern Ireland, including by Ms O’Neill, Ms Little-Pengelly and Stormont speaker Edwin Poots.

Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin paid tribute during a mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh on Thursday night.

The Archbishop compared the late Pope to his namesake, St Francis of Assisi, by saying he “immediately began to prioritise the poor and the marginalised”.

“Not just those who are financially poor, but everyone who is exploited, excluded, forgotten, or abused,” he said.

“Pope Francis especially wanted to reach the hearts of those who are spiritually poor, those who feel empty inside. To them he offered the joy of the Gospel, a reason for living, a reason for hoping and an invitation to a personal encounter and friendship with Christ.”