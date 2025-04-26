William pays respects to Pope on behalf of King at historic funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has paid his respects to the Pope on behalf of the King, as he gathered with world leaders for the historic funeral in St Peter’s Square.

William, side by side with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, stood for a moment’s silence in front of Pope Francis’s sealed wooden and zinc coffin in its place before the altar in St Peter’s Basilica.

The prince, with his hands clasped, solemnly bowed his head as he stood in reflection ahead of the funeral mass.

William, dressed in a dark blue suit and black tie, then walked through the ornate basilica and down the steps into St Peter’s Square, before shaking hands with a member of the clergy and being guided to his seat.

He is carrying out his most significant duty so far as heir to the throne as he made the solo journey to the Vatican on Saturday.

It is the first time the prince has represented the monarch at an international funeral.

William spoke briefly to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on his way into the service.

He also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron ahead of the mass.

Some 55 heads of state, 14 heads of government and 12 reigning monarchs joined mourners for the open-air service in front of St Peter’s Basilica.

The US and French presidents and their wives were among those who, like William and Sir Keir, paused in front of the Pope’s coffin to pay their respects.

William made the journey on behalf of Charles, head of the Church of England, in honour of Pope Francis, who was head of the Roman Catholic Church.

The decision for William, a future Supreme Governor of the Anglican church, to represent his father is in keeping with modern tradition and protocol, with Charles as the Prince of Wales attending Pope John Paul II’s funeral in 2005 on behalf of Elizabeth II.

It marks a major milestone in William’s role as a global statesman and future king.

A complex security operation is in place around the Vatican as hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of Vatican City.