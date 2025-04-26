World leaders reminded of Pope Francis’s calls for peace at Vatican funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pope Francis’s calls for peace have been repeated at his funeral, as world leaders including the US and Ukraine presidents attended a gathering of 200,000 to mourn his loss.

US leader Donald Trump and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky were pictured meeting inside St Peter’s Basilica ahead of the late pontiff’s requiem mass.

The face-to-face encounter was the pair’s first since their tempestuous clash in the White House at the end of February.

In an image, the presidents were seen sitting on chairs leaning in towards each other as they spoke, while another picture showed the pair speaking with Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Zelensky had been applauded by the crowd as he stepped out of the basilica to take his seat for the mass.

The leaders joined royals and other dignitaries for Francis’s final farewell on Saturday, as crowds packed St Peter’s Square to see his coffin and pay their last respects.

Addressing those gathered in the square in front of the basilica, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re repeated Pope Francis’s mantra to “build bridges, not walls”.

The cardinal told the congregation: “Pope Francis incessantly raised his voice imploring peace and calling for reason and honest negotiation to find possible solutions.

“War, he said, results in the death of people and the destruction of homes, hospitals and schools. War always leaves the world worse than it was before: it is always a painful and tragic defeat for everyone.

“’Build bridges, not walls’ was an exhortation he repeated many times.”

The White House said Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky “had a very productive discussion” while the Ukrainian president posted online that it was “a very symbolic meeting that has potential to become historic”.

Francis was a religious leader described as “a pope among the people”, Cardinal Battista Re said, whose death sparked tributes from across the globe.

While he noted that the late pontiff’s health had been poor in recent times, he said the lasting image of him will be of his appearance on Easter Sunday, when he gave blessings to a grateful crowd in the square.

The cardinal said this image “will remain etched in our memory, in our eyes and our hearts”.

The 88-year-old, who died on Easter Monday, has been hailed for his leadership of the Church, proving popular among young people and known for his outreach to those most in need in society.

The Vatican said 200,000 people attended the funeral.

Others present included the Prince of Wales – who attended on behalf of the King, Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Irish President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Simon Harris, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and Michelle O’Neill, the First Minister of Northern Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the mass, Mr Higgins also focused on the Pope’s pleas for peace.

He said: “In attending the funeral and celebrating the life of Pope Francis, it is important to stress his work on our shared humanity and on the importance of peace, sustainability and of rights.”

Before the funeral William, side by side with Sir Keir, stood for a moment’s silence in front of the sealed coffin inside the basilica.

It is the first time the prince has represented the monarch at an international funeral.

William spoke briefly to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump on his way into the service.

The seating plan was based on a complex order of precedence, with Argentina – the country of the Pope’s birth – and Italy, due to his status as bishop of Rome, at the front.

Other sovereigns, heads of state, and heads of government were then seated in alphabetical order of their countries’ names in the French language – used because French is considered the language of diplomacy.

Speaking to the Pope’s ability to connect with people, Cardinal Battista Re said: “He had great spontaneity and an informal way of addressing everyone, even those far from the Church.

“Rich in human warmth and deeply sensitive to today’s challenges, Pope Francis truly shared the anxieties, sufferings and hopes of this time.

“He gave of himself by comforting and encouraging us with a message capable of reaching people’s hearts in a direct and immediate way.”

Crowds at the funeral applauded as the pontiff’s coffin both emerged from and then was brought back into the basilica after the open-air mass.

Some of those who travelled from the UK and Ireland told of the importance of being present in-person to celebrate Francis’s life and reign as pope.

Phil Callaghan, from Manchester, said he booked flights as soon as the Pope died, describing the crowds gathered in the city as “astounding” and that “it’s shown just how much Pope Francis meant to people”.

Speaking to the PA news agency in Rome, friend and fellow Mancunian Kate Wilkinson said it had been “an incredible opportunity to witness history”, describing it as “the most amazing moment of my life”.

Her partner Brian Casey, from Galway, said it had been important to “come here to pay homage to a man that we both have huge respect for and indeed affection for and love for”.

Following the funeral, Francis’s remains were taken by motorcade through the streets of Rome as crowds lined the streets.

His burial, in a simple underground tomb in the basilica of Saint Mary Major is private.

He is the first pope to be buried outside of the Vatican in 100 years.

Some 250,000 mourners paid their respects to Pope Francis over a three-day lying-in-state, which ran overnight from Wednesday due to high demand.

While Saturday is the first of nine official days of mourning, speculation regarding the next pope is likely to begin soon after the funeral.

Conclave, the secret meeting of cardinals to elect Francis’s successor, is thought likely to begin on May 5.