NI leaders pay tribute to Pope Francis as ‘strong, determined leader’

The First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland have led tributes to Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday aged 88.

The Pope had battled illnesses including pneumonia in recent months, but on Easter Sunday had blessed thousands of people in St Peter’s Square in Vatican City.

First Minister and Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill paid tribute to the Pope as a “strong, determined leader” whose loss will be mourned by Catholics in Ireland and around the world.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said that Pope Francis was “held in high regard and admiration by so many” and that his loss “will be felt deeply”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said Pope Francis was held “in deep affection by many in Northern Ireland” as he expressed his condolences to those in mourning.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the world had “lost an advocate for peace, freedom and democracy”.

Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Edwin Poots said he would be coordinating arrangements to mark the Pope’s death in the Assembly.

“As Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, I express my condolences to the many people in our community who are in mourning today,” he said.

“I will be engaging with the party whips to make appropriate arrangements for the Assembly to mark the passing of Pope Francis.”

In a post on X, Ms O’Neill said: “I am very sad to learn of the death of Pope Francis, a man of great faith and a strong, determined leader.

“During his visit to Ireland in 2018, he spoke passionately in support of the peace process.

“He also marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, giving thanks for the peace it delivered in Ireland.

“Pope Francis showed compassion on LGBT issues and condemned right-wing extremists and he was ahead of many world leaders in speaking out against the Israeli war in Gaza.

“His efforts to reach out and acknowledge past wrongs should also be recognised.

“Catholics right across the world, including here in Ireland, will feel his loss deeply.

“I extend my condolences to Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin, Church leaders here in Ireland and throughout the world.”

Deputy First Minister and Lagan Valley MLA Ms Little-Pengelly said: “Pope Francis was held in high regard and admiration by so many, not only here in Northern Ireland, but across the rest of the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

“I know that his loss will be felt deeply, particularly by his church and the many congregations here and throughout the globe.

“I offer my sincere condolences to all those who mourn the passing of Pope Francis.

“May God give comfort at this time of grieving.”

DUP leader and East Belfast MP Mr Robinson said: “Pope Francis was held in deep affection by many in Northern Ireland.

“We extend our respectful sympathies to all those grieving his passing.

“While many within the unionist community may hold different theological views, it is important to recognise the profound respect and admiration that many of our fellow countrymen and women had for the humble caretaker who entered the priesthood and died as the head of the Roman Catholic church.

“At this moment, we acknowledge their sorrow and offer our sincere condolences.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “This is a moment of deep sadness, not just for Catholics around the world but everyone who wishes to be in a shared and pluralist society.

“Among other moves, Pope Francis made overtures towards the LGBTQ+ community, criticising the rise of right-wing populism and anti-immigration rhetoric in particular.

“He also put climate change at the heart of his papacy during his lifetime.

“Despite religious differences across the world, Pope Francis straddled barriers in favour of social justice.

“The world has lost an advocate for peace, freedom and democracy with his passing.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said the Pope’s death “will be felt far beyond the Catholic faith”.

“His life’s work was for the poor & dispossessed, including refugees & the environment, and right until his last was speaking powerfully for the people of Gaza.

“I am glad he lived to celebrate Easter Sunday.”

Ulster Unionist leader Mike Nesbitt recounted “a clear illustration” of the Pope’s humility during a visit to the White House.

“The Pope is always cherished by so many in this country, but Pope Francis clearly had an extra special place in the hearts of his people,” the Stormont health minister said.

“I shall never forget the day he visited President Obama at the White House in 2015. In stark contrast to the president’s multimillion-dollar motorcade, Pope Francis arrived in a small Fiat car.

“It was such a clear illustration of his humility.

“His sure-footed leadership was something all of us could admire, whatever our religion or faith.”