In Pictures: World leaders join faithful as Pope Francis is laid to rest
Presidents, prime ministers and cardinals gathered alongside members of the public in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis.
Huge crowds descended upon Vatican City on Saturday to bid a final farewell to a religious leader dubbed the “people’s pope”.
Pope Francis, who died aged 88 on Easter Monday, has been hailed for his 13-year leadership of the Catholic Church.
The Vatican said around 200,000 people were attending the funeral mass.
US President Donald Trump joined UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, the Prince of Wales and a host of other world leaders and dignitaries for the open-air funeral mass in St Peter’s Square.
Some 55 heads of state, 14 heads of government and 12 reigning monarchs joined mourners for the open-air service in front of St Peter’s Basilica.