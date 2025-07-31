Police officer dismissed for sending racist and sexualised WhatsApp messages

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police officer in Northern Ireland has been sacked after sending “highly inappropriate and offensive” messages via WhatsApp.

The office of the Police Ombudsman said the messages, which were sent while the officer was on duty, contained material which was sectarian, racist, homophobic, anti-semitic, misogynistic and sexualised.

The complainant contacted the Police Ombudsman when the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer continued to send the material, despite being asked to stop on two occasions.

Nikki Davis, director of investigations at the ombudsman’s office, said: “Digital analysis of the police officer’s phone showed that he had sent multiple images and videos, which were highly inappropriate and offensive, to the complainant, other members of the public and other police officers

“This was not a one-off, isolated incident, which could potentially be attributed to a lapse in judgment.

“It was sustained, consistent behaviour, exacerbated by the police officer’s view, when interviewed by our investigators, that he did not consider the material to be offensive or his actions to be in breach of the PSNI Code of Ethics.”

Mrs Davis added: “When this kind of messaging specifically targets women and combines sexual, racist and sectarian references, it moves into the realm of online gender-based hate speech

“For a police officer to display these attitudes and behaviours towards women is unacceptable, and specifically undermines the PSNI’s commitment to ending violence against women and girls.

“However, this case demonstrates that allegations of misconduct will be robustly investigated and that officers will be held to account, all of which contributes positively to public confidence in policing.”

Following the conclusion of the Police Ombudsman investigation, a file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in relation to the potential offences of Misconduct in Public Office and sending grossly offensive messages contrary to the Communications Act (2003).

The PPS directed no prosecution.

A misconduct file was then submitted to the PSNI Professional Standards Department.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher held a special hearing, after which the police officer was dismissed.

He was found to have breached a number of articles of the PSNI Code of Ethics, including those relating to professional duty, equality and integrity.

Eight police officers, who received the messages and failed to report or challenge them, were referred to the PSNI in relation to potential breaches of the code of ethics.

The Police Ombudsman received the complaint about the police officer in July 2023.

The office has previously called for fast-tracking powers in cases where it is clear from an early stage in an investigation that there is criminality or gross misconduct which could result in an officer being dismissed without undue delay.