Girl, 11, dies after being hit by car as she got off school bus
The incident happened outside the village of Castledawson in Co Londonderry on Wednesday afternoon.
An 11-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car after getting off a school bus.
The collision happened outside the village of Castledawson in Co Londonderry on Wednesday afternoon, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.
The girl was hit by the car after exiting the bus on the Hillhead Road shortly after 4pm.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “There was a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene.
“I would ask anyone with footage not to share it on social media, but instead forward it to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.
“This footage will be of great assistance to officers investigating the collision.”
The Hillhead Road was closed following the collision but it had reopened by Thursday morning.