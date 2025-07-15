Three arrested under Terrorism Act after van crashes into defence factory fence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three women have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a van was driven into the external fence of a defence factory.

The incident happened at the Leonardo premises in the Crewe Road North area of Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Pictures posted on social media by Shut Down Leonardo showed the front of the vehicle sticking through the fence, with a Palestinian flag draped over the rear of the vehicle.

The group claims the factory makes components for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets.

Police Scotland said three women, aged 31, 34 and 42, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The force said its Counter Terrorism Unit is leading the investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone was on Crewe Road North or in the nearby supermarket carpark during the early hours of this morning and has any relevant dashcam footage or saw anything suspicious, please contact the Police on 101 quoting reference 0416 of 15 July.”

A Leonardo spokesperson said: “Leonardo UK is subject to UK government export controls and does not supply equipment direct to Israel.

“The right to peaceful protest is an important principle in our society, however, aggressive and violent activity should have no place in protest.

“The intimidation of our people, who work hard to support the security and defence of the UK, is not acceptable.

“Our main customer is the UK Armed Forces. We are proud to manufacture technology that supports our service personnel and helps keep them safe. Their dedication underpins the freedom on which our society is based.”

Shut Down Leonardo was approached for comment.