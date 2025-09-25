Police investigating ex-funeral directors receive reports from dozens of people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police said they have received reports from more than 70 people as investigations continue into allegations of missing ashes and funeral plan fraud at a former funeral directors.

Operation Koine was launched in April last year following reports relating to the practices of the former A Milne Independent Funeral Directors in the Glasgow and Dumbarton areas.

Police said they are working through “hundreds of lines of inquiry” as part of the investigation into alleged mishandling of cremated remains and alleged fraud.

Two women, aged 37 and 55, and a 56-year-old man were arrested in connection with the inquiry and released pending further inquiries.

Police said they have received reports from more than 70 people but believe a larger number may be affected and urged anyone in that position to contact them.

Detective Superintendent Robert Bowie said: “This is an unprecedented investigation for Police Scotland and one of the largest ongoing financial inquiries.

“I want to reassure the public, we have a dedicated team working through hundreds of lines of inquiry.

“Although the work we’re doing may not be visible, we are committed to fully investigating.”

Mr Bowie said the “vast majority” of complaints relate to alleged fraudulent prepaid funeral plans.

He said most cremated remains recovered from previous A Milne premises have been returned to families but a “small amount” remain unclaimed.

The detective said: “In terms of some of the cremated remains which had been recovered at previous premises used by A Milne independent funeral directors, we have been able to return the vast majority of those cremated remains to family members or deal with them in terms of their family’s wishes.

“As it stands, there is still a small amount of cremated remains which remain unclaimed and unidentified, and that’s what we’re looking to achieve through traditional lines of inquiry.”

Specialist officers, including from the Financial Investigations Unit, are involved in the investigation.

Kate Wallace, chief executive of Victim Support Scotland, said: “Finding out that your loved one may not have been cared for in the way they would have wanted following their death is extremely upsetting and shocking.

“This, combined with the added possibility of fraud in relation to funeral plans, further adds to an already distressing and traumatic time.

“We have been closely monitoring developments and related investigations in England and Wales for some time, and remain committed to ensuring that victims of this crime are able to access the support services available to them.”

Victim Support Scotland said it is working closely with Police Scotland to explore a package of support for people affected, and its helpline is available on 0800 160 1985, with a webchat service at victimsupport.scot.

Anyone wishing to get in touch with officers is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1289 of May 2, 2024, or email Operationkoine@scotland.police.uk.