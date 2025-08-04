Tougher gun laws introduced after Keyham and Woodmancote shootings

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People with a record of violence or domestic abuse will be prevented from owning firearms under new rules following a series of killings in recent years.

The new guidance, issued on Tuesday, comes in response to concerns raised by coroners and campaigners after shootings in Woodmancote, Sussex, and Keyham, near Plymouth.

Police officers will be instructed to interview partners or other household members of people applying for a firearms licence to identify signs of domestic abuse or other factors that could make someone unsuitable to own a weapon.

They must carry out additional checks to ensure people with a record of violence are not permitted to hold a firearms licence.

The move comes two years after an inquest found that “catastrophic failures” in the licensing system had meant Keyham gunman Jake Davison had been allowed to own a shotgun despite his history of violence.

Davison, then 22, killed his mother and four others including a three-year-old girl in an eight-minute shooting spree before taking his own life in August 2021.

Evidence of dishonesty will also count against an application, including withholding relevant medical history.

Robert Needham, who killed his partner Kelly Fitzgibbons and their daughters Ava and Lexi with a legally owned shotgun at their home in Woodmancote in 2020, was given a licence despite admitting that he had failed to disclose a history of depression and work-related stress.

Emma Ambler, Ms Fitzgibbons’ sister, welcomed the changes but said there was “still some way to go”.

She said: “I still believe that holding a gun licence is a privilege and not a right.

“The priority has to be the safety of society and it’s so important to stop these extremely dangerous weapons falling into the wrong hands, which these changes will go some way to doing.”

Tuesday’s changes will also mean applicants for shotgun licences now require two referees rather than one, bringing the process into line with the rules for other firearms.

Policing minister Dame Diana Johnson said: “Only those who meet the highest standards of safety and responsibility should be permitted to use shotguns or firearms, and it is crucial that police have full information about the suitability of all applicants for these lethal weapons.

“The events in Woodmancote in 2020, Plymouth in 2021 and other cases provide a tragic reminder of what can happen when these weapons are in the hands of the wrong people, and we must do everything we can to protect the public.”

Controls on shotgun ownership could be further toughened after another consultation, due to be launched later this year, that will also seek views on improving the rules on private firearms sales.

The new consultation follows the case of Nicholas Prosper, who killed his mother, Juliana Falcon, and siblings Giselle and Kyle Prosper in Luton in 2024.

Prosper, 19, had been able to purchase a shotgun and 100 cartridges from a legitimate firearms dealer after forging a licence.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 49 years after pleading guilty to the murders earlier this year.