Police officers who fail background checks will be sacked under new powers

Police officers who fail background checks will face automatic dismissal under new regulations designed to bolster public trust in law enforcement.

These measures, to be introduced in Parliament on Wednesday, will legally mandate vetting procedures for all serving officers. This empowers police chiefs to remove unfit officers starting next month.

This action follows criticism from Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who accused officials of delaying the implementation of stronger dismissal powers. Rowley previously labelled the inability to sack officers failing vetting as "absurd."

The Home Office stated that these changes are a direct response to recent legal challenges, which exposed the difficulties faced by police forces in removing officers deemed unfit to serve the public.

These new regulations aim to streamline the process and ensure greater accountability within the police force.

A Metropolitan Police officer accused of sexual offences, Sergeant Lino Di Maria, successfully mounted a legal challenge after having his vetting removed over the allegations, which he denies.

He was found to have no case to answer in respect of misconduct allegations, and argued that having his vetting removed without the accusations being proved is a breach of his right to a fair trial.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “In recent years, serious cases which have badly failed all proper policing standards have damaged public trust in the officers who are supposed to protect them, and undermined the majority of brave, committed officers who work tirelessly to keep us safe.

Head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley previously accused officials of dragging their feet on giving police chiefs stronger powers to sack rogue officers.

“It is simply not acceptable that officers who are clearly unfit to serve or pose a risk to their colleagues cannot be removed.

“That’s why these new rules are essential and it is why this Government has been working closely with forces to overcome these barriers to restore confidence in policing.”

The reformed police dismissal system will come into force from May 14.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for vetting, Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith, backed the changes which “provide clear routes for action to remove individuals who fall below the high standards the public and our workforce rightly expect and deserve”.

The Home Office also plans to introduce further safeguards to improve vetting national standards later this year, including stronger requirements to suspend officers under investigation for violence against women and girls.

Officers convicted of certain criminal offences will also be automatically found guilty of gross misconduct.

While there are existing processes for forces to deal with allegations of misconduct, failing vetting may not be enough to sack officers.

Officers can fail vetting for a number of reasons, including for domestic and sexual abuse.

In some circumstances, those who do not pass the suitability checks but cannot be sacked, can stay in the force on full pay.

In February, Met Commissioner Sir Mark described the situation as “a ridiculous waste of money” as 29 Metropolitan Police officers and staff remained on paid leave having had their vetting removed.