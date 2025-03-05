Boy, 16, dies after being shot in south London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 16-year-old boy has died after being shot in Stockwell, south London, on Tuesday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called at 3.21pm to reports of a shooting in Paradise Road.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics from London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A police statement said officers are working to identify the teenager and contact his next of kin.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, which took place not far from Stockwell Tube station.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, who is leading the local policing response, said: “This is an enormously shocking incident which I imagine will cause huge distress to the local community.

“Our thoughts are with the young boy’s family at this devastating time.

“Local officers are on the scene gathering CCTV and speaking to witnesses to piece together what has happened.

“They will be supported by specialist homicide investigators shortly.

“Please rest assured we will work around the clock to identify and find those responsible.”

The force said a crime scene and cordons remain in place while emergency services carry out inquiries.

The death was described as a “life wasted” by Florence Eshalomi, the MP Vauxhall and Camberwell Green.

She also said she was “very sad” to hear of the fatal shooting.

Anyone who was a witness or has information is asked to call police on 101 with the reference 4116/4MAR.

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.