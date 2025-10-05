Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Police to be given greater powers to restrict protests

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the right to protest had to be balanced with the freedom for people to ‘live their lives without fear’.

David Hughes
Sunday 05 October 2025 03:00 EDT
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood outlined the proposals (Peter Byrne/PA)
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood outlined the proposals (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Police are to be given greater powers to restrict protests by allowing them to consider the “cumulative impact” of repeated demonstrations.

The measures follow frequent pro-Palestinian demonstrations including an event in London on Saturday which saw almost 500 arrests.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said repeated large-scale protests had caused “considerable fear” for the Jewish community.

The Government will amend Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to explicitly allow the police to take account of the cumulative impact of frequent protests on local areas in order to impose conditions on public processions and assemblies.

The Home Secretary will also review existing legislation to ensure powers are sufficient and are being applied consistently by police forces – this will include powers to ban protests outright.

She said: “The right to protest is a fundamental freedom in our country.

“However, this freedom must be balanced with the freedom of their neighbours to live their lives without fear.

“Large, repeated protests can leave sections of our country, particularly religious communities, feeling unsafe, intimidated and scared to leave their homes.

“This has been particularly evident in relation to the considerable fear within the Jewish community, which has been expressed to me on many occasions in these recent difficult days.

“These changes mark an important step in ensuring we protect the right to protest while ensuring all feel safe in this country.”

