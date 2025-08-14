Police conclude investigation into death of Gogglebox’s George Gilbey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have concluded their investigation into the death of Gogglebox’s George Gilbey, with two men who were arrested facing no further police action.

The 40-year-old had been “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below” in Shoeburyness in Essex last year, a previous inquest hearing was told.

Mr Gilbey, of Clacton-on-Sea, suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso, and died on March 27 last year.

Essex Police said on Wednesday that two men, who were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, will face no further action from the force.

In a statement the force said: “Essex Police have confirmed their investigation into the death of George Gilbey last year has concluded.

“Two men who were arrested and released under investigation in connection with the incident in Shoebury on March 27, 2024 will face no further action from Essex Police.

“The thoughts of everyone at Essex Police remain with George’s family and friends.

“The criminal investigation remains open and will be led by the Health and Safety Executive.”

HSE inspector Natalie Prince said: “We have been a part of this inquiry from the outset and we will continue to thoroughly investigate George’s tragic death as the lead agency.

“This will aim to establish if there have been any breaches of health and safety law.

“We are in regular contact with George’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this time.”

Mr Gilbey was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox – where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week.

The reality star also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final.