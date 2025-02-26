Police search Drogheda property in missing Kyran Durnin investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police investigating the suspected murder of Irish schoolboy Kyran Durnin are searching a property in Co Louth as part of the investigation into his disappearance.

Kyran, who would be eight years old if still alive, was reported missing in August and a murder investigation was launched in October.

Police believe he might have died aged six after it emerged Kyran had not been seen since May 2022 when he had been a pupil at a primary school in Dundalk.

Irish police investigating his death said a technical and forensic examination is taking place at a house in Drogheda.

In a statement, gardai said: “The purpose of the search is to discover any evidence which might provide us with information as to Kyran’s current whereabouts, or what has happened to Kyran.

“Investigating gardai have to date received extensive support from the public.

“Despite the public support and extensive and ongoing inquiries carried out by garda to date, An Garda Siochana have been unable to locate Kyran. Kyran would now be eight years old.

“An Garda Siochana is aware of ongoing extensive public commentary on this investigation, including speculation, rumours and theories on what may have happened to Kyran, most of which is inaccurate and misinformed.

“Such ill-informed public commentary is not only disruptive to the gardai investigations but also adds to the trauma experienced by victims’ families.”

Officers urged people not to assume that the investigation team already knows about any information they might have.

They said that any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team.

“This information will be treated in the strictest confidence,” they added.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of Kyran’s murder months after the investigation was launched.

In December, the man, in his 30s, who had been arrested was found dead.

A total of three domestic properties and adjoining land have also been searched to date.

The garda investigation team said it can be contacted at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any garda station.