Police make fresh appeal 15 years after father’s disappearance

A fresh appeal has been launched by police 15 years after the disappearance of a father-of-two.

Colleagues of Donavan Van Lill, 29, raised the alarm on March 3 2010 when he did not show up for work that afternoon at a leisure centre in Chippenham, Wiltshire.

The last known sighting of South African-born Mr Van Lill was at his home address in Pewsham that morning.

Police said there was no sign of a disturbance or any evidence of forced entry at his home, and his white Citroen Saxo was found on the drive where he had left it the evening before.

But despite extensive police operations and several appeals for information over the past 15 years, no trace of him has ever been found.

Detective Inspector Debbie Hatch, of Wiltshire Police, said: “All outstanding missing person cases remain open and are revisited periodically in case new evidence comes to light. We remain committed to finding out what happened to Donavan.

“Donavan was a reliable employee, so when he didn’t show up, and his colleagues were unable to reach him on his mobile phone they were immediately concerned.

“He was a physically fit young man, who enjoyed his work and playing rugby for Corsham.

“The previous investigations have not uncovered any reason as to why he would have voluntarily left Chippenham without telling his friends and family of his intentions.

“I believe that the local community of Chippenham holds key information that might help us understand what happened to Donavan and urge anyone with information no matter how small or insignificant you think the information is to speak to us.

“Your information could prove vital to our investigation and help provide Donavan’s family with much needed closure.”

Martin Sugden, a swimming instructor and former soldier, stood trial at Bristol Crown Court in 2011 for Mr Van Lill’s murder but was found not guilty by a jury.