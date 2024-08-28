DWP plans to change PIP assessments from September – what you need to know

Support truly

Major changes to disability benefits assessments are set to come into place from next month as the DWP brings in new providers to oversee a new system.

From September, the way Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claims are assessed will change for people across the UK as new companies take over.

The change will see all benefits that require a functional health assessment rolled into a ‘single assessment’ as part of the DWP’s Health Transformation programme. This means PIP assessments, as well as Work Capability Assessments for ESA and Universal Credit, will all be assessed in the same way and at the same time.

The new providers have been awarded contracts on a regional basis:

Scotland and North England: Maximus UK Services Limited (currently Atos)

Midlands and Wales: Capita Business Services (currently Capita)

South West England: Serco (currently Atos)

South East England, London and East Anglia: Ingeus UK Limited (currently Atos)

Northern Ireland: Capita Business Services (currently Capita)

The new system and providers should not greatly impact the process, as all assessments are required to follow DWP guidelines. However, the change may be leaving some claimants worried about what can often be a stressful process.

Face-to-face appointments will still need to take place within a 90-minute public transport journey from the claimant’s home, which DWP contracts state should be the “absolute maximum.” All assessments must also take place in ground-floor locations that are “easy for all customers to reach.”

As with before, claimants can be accompanied in their assessment by a “companion” who is allowed to provide evidence. The contracts also say that only therapists, nurses, physiotherapists and doctors will be able to carry out assessments. Paramedics will also be allowed to carry out PIP assessments.

The changes come as thousands of PIP claimants are still due back payments worth an average of £5000 from the DWP. This follows a Supreme Court ruling which has forced the DWP to review certain claims based on changes to the assessment criteria.