PM says Government wants to ensure ‘urgency and transparency’ in Mandelson files

Sir Keir Starmer has warned a “very significant volume of material” will likely need reviewing in relation to Lord Mandelson’s ambassadorial appointment as Parliament’s security watchdog assesses which documents can be released.

The Prime Minister insisted the Government wanted to ensure “urgency and transparency” as he faces pressure to reveal the extent of what was known about the peer’s relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was picked for the job.

In response to a Conservative-led Commons motion, Downing Street agreed to release all documents relating to the appointment, including messages between ministers and senior officials that have the potential to prove embarrassing for the Government.

Control over which files can be released into the public domain has been ceded to Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) after a Labour backlash to No 10’s initial attempt to add possible exemptions to protect international relations.

It is understood that the number of emails, messages and documents falling runs into the high tens of thousands and publication could take some time as the ISC must still assess any items the Government wants withheld for national security reasons.

Scotland Yard has also asked for some documents to be withheld, saying it could undermine a criminal investigation into allegations Lord Mandelson passed on market-sensitive information to Epstein when he was business secretary following the 2008 financial crisis.

Writing to committee chairman Lord Beamish in a letter published on Friday, Sir Keir said: “I have asked the Cabinet Secretary to work with you and your committee to agree the detail of how material that may be prejudicial to the UK’s national security and international relations is shared and reviewed, having regard to the requirements of the Metropolitan Police investigation.

“As you note in your letter, it is important that documents are made available to Parliament as soon as possible, noting that there is likely to be a very significant volume of material that will need to be reviewed to establish whether it is in scope.

“Above all else, the Government wishes to engage constructively with the ISC, and to ensure that Parliament’s instruction is met with the urgency and transparency it deserves. I have asked the Cabinet Secretary to follow up.”

The number of documents, and the sensitive nature of some of them, mean the files could be released piecemeal rather than in one large tranche.

It comes after police began searching Lord Mandelson’s properties on Friday afternoon as part of their probe, with officers seen entering an address near Regent’s Park in central London.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart confirmed that officers from the force’s central specialist crime team were searching two addresses, “one in the Wiltshire area, and another in the Camden area”.

“The searches are related to an ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office offences, involving a 72-year-old man,” she said.

“He has not been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”

Emails from 2009 released as part of the publication of the so-called Epstein files appear to show Lord Mandelson share an assessment by Gordon Brown’s adviser of potential policy measures including an “asset sales plan”.

He also appeared to discuss a tax on bankers’ bonuses and confirm an imminent bailout package for the euro the day before it was announced in 2010.

Lord Mandelson has yet to speak publicly, but the BBC has said it understood he maintains he did not act criminally and that his actions were not for personal gain.

The UK Government has said it “stands ready to provide whatever support and assistance the police need”.

Meanwhile, pressure from within Labour ranks continued to mount on Sir Keir to sack his most senior adviser, Morgan McSweeney, who many Labour MPs blame for the decision to appoint Lord Mandelson.

In a speech on Thursday, the Prime Minister accused the peer of lying about his relationship with Epstein during his vetting for the UK’s most prestigious diplomatic posting abroad.

He said “none of us knew the depth of the darkness” of the association between the two men when the peer was appointed and apologised to Epstein’s victims for believing Lord Mandelson’s “lies”.

Dozens of MPs – including 22 from Labour – backed a call from Labour left-winger Nadia Whittome for a full public inquiry into links between Epstein and figures in the British establishment.

But other than a handful of backbenchers, most MPs have so far declined to call for the Prime Minister himself to go, stressing their support for Sir Keir while urging a change in backroom staff.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman has said Sir Keir retains “full confidence” in Mr McSweeney.