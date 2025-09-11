Lord Mandelson: ‘Dark lord’ of New Labour facing pressure over Epstein links

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Peter Mandelson has made a career of comebacks – from spin doctor to returning to cabinet after quitting twice – but is now again facing calls to be axed as the UK’s top diplomat in Washington over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

As Sir Keir Starmer’s ambassador to the US, he was the first political appointment to the role in decades and took on the role as Donald Trump returned to the White House.

Peter Mandelson started out as a Labour communications director in 1985 and was first elected as an MP in 1992. He served in the cabinets of Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

The Labour grandee resigned twice from cabinet, in 1998 and 2001, became Britain’s European commissioner between 2004 and 2008, and then made an astonishing return in 2008 under Mr Brown, who made him a peer to become business secretary.

A linchpin of the New Labour project from its birth in the early 1990s, Lord Mandelson witnessed and participated in the feuds that dominated much of its 13 years in power.

His ability to manipulate the levers of power from the shadows earned him monikers such as “the Prince of Darkness” and “the Dark Lord”.

His first departure from the Department of Trade and Industry in 1998 came after it emerged he had received a £373,000 home loan from then paymaster general Geoffrey Robinson.

He returned to the cabinet as Northern Ireland secretary in 1999 but quit again in 2001 as he became embroiled in the Hinduja affair.

He had been accused of helping one of the Indian billionaire Hinduja brothers get a British passport in return for a £1 million donation to the Millennium Dome.

Despite being cleared by an inquiry of any impropriety in the case, his Westminster career looked finished and he became a European commissioner in Brussels.

Mr Brown recalled him to the cabinet table as business secretary in October 2008, in a move widely seen as an attempt by the then-PM to shield himself from Blairite criticism as he came increasingly under fire.

Lord Mandelson was chief strategist for Labour in London in the 2010 election while Mr Brown toured the country.

A vocal critic of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party, Lord Mandelson then provided advice to Sir Keir as he sought to win power.

He had been widely tipped as the next chancellor of Oxford University last year, a position which instead went to Tory peer Lord William Hague.

He was named Sir Keir’s ambassador to the US in December ahead of Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

Lord Mandelson’s trade experience was seen as a strength amid the US president’s pledge to impose wide-ranging tariffs and he has been a key figure in negotiations to ease their impact on the UK.

Questions had been raised about his links to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein in recent years.

But new revelations that he had supported Epstein while he was being investigated for sexual offences prompted calls from both Tory opposition leader Kemi Badenoch and some Labour MPs for him to be sacked.

Reports in both The Sun and Bloomberg revealed emails in which Lord Mandelson told Epstein he was “following you closely and here whenever you need” and urged him to “remember the Art of War” when dealing with prosecutors.

He is also reported to have told Epstein to “fight for early release” shortly before he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, and told him: “I think the world of you” the day before he began his sentence.

Lord Mandelson has said he regretted “very, very deeply indeed carrying on” his association with the financier “for far longer than I should have done”, speaking to The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves The West programme.

Though Sir Keir has insisted he has “confidence” in his ambassador, growing pressure to cut him loose could mark a departure for Lord Mandelson that even he may not be able to come back from.