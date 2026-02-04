Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Peter Mandelson ‘betrayed our country’, Starmer tells MPs

The Prime Minister said he had spoken to the King to have Lord Mandelson removed from the Privy Council.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) said Lord Peter Mandelson betrayed the UK (Carl Court/PA)
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (right) said Lord Peter Mandelson betrayed the UK (Carl Court/PA) (PA Wire)

Peter Mandelson “betrayed our country” by leaking information to Jeffrey Epstein, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Sir Keir said Lord Mandelson had “lied repeatedly” about his relationship with paedophile financier Epstein during the appointment process to the US ambassador role.

The Prime Minister also said he had spoken to the King to have Lord Mandelson removed from the Privy Council.

Sir Keir said: “Mandelson betrayed our country, our Parliament and my party.

“He lied repeatedly to my team when asked about his relationship with Epstein before and during his tenure as ambassador, I regret appointing him.

“If I knew then what I know now, he would never have been anywhere near government.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in