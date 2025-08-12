Co Down community ‘shaken and upset’ after priest attack and death of man

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A community in Co Down has been “shaken and upset deeply” by the attack on a priest and the death of a man at the weekend, Bishop Alan McGuckian has said.

Father John Murray was struck on the head in a brutal attack at St Patrick’s Church in Downpatrick on Sunday.

He was approached by a man who asked if he would hear his confession ahead of the morning service, and then attacked as shocked parishioners arrived for mass.

Father Murray had been due to retire later this week.

Police have said the attack may be linked to the death of a man in Downpatrick who had been named locally as Stephen Brannigan.

A 30-year-old man remains in police custody being questioned on suspicion of murder after Mr Brannigan was found dead at an address in Marian Park at about 12pm on Sunday.

A mass was held for Father Murray and Mr Brannigan’s family at St Colmcille’s Church in Downpatrick on Tuesday.

Bishop McGuckian said the whole community has been “shaken and upset deeply” by the recent events.

The Bishop of Down and Connor told those gathered: “There’s so many ways in which hearts can be stirred in moments like this.

“People carrying what-ifs and what-only and so many other things like that.

“It’s a times like this that we Christians are called to rely totally on the mercy of God.

“We are invited to have courage and not to fear.

“At a moment like this when so many people feel a great fear and a great sense of uncertainty, what is going on? What on Earth is happening to us?

“It is easier said than done and it is not a once-off.

“Everyone at times must feel a terrible sense of uncertainty, like walking on water.

“On Sunday when I heard the news, I was just going to the diocesan pilgrimage in Moneyglass and had to speak about hope, this is the jubilee of hope.

“That’s another invitation to you this morning, in spite of the terrible things we have to bear, we are a people of hope.

“Our hope does not come from ourselves, if it came from ourselves we would throw it up. It comes from beyond us, it comes from the one who says courage it is I, do not be afraid.”

Those at the mass were told it has been a “traumatic and shocking” few days.

Father John, who has been a priest in the area for about 11 years, was beginning his final week at the parish when he was attacked.

Speaking after the mass, Bishop McGuckian said: “Hope is one of these things that can sound quite ephemeral until it is really needed. Hope only kicks in when things are really bad, when we cannot do it ourselves.

“The people of Downpatrick are being asked to face in to dealing with a reality that we cannot make sense of, we cannot handle.

“That courage is a call to hope and I think that is exactly what we need to hear at this time.”

He added: “The thing that gave me the most consolation on Sunday was when I heard that hundreds of people had gather spontaneously to pray for Stephen and Fr John, that gives me a sense that in this community there are the resources to really come together and be strong for one another.

“There are great people in this community.”

He said he hoped to meet with the Brannigan family in the coming days.

Bishop McGuckian also said that Fr Murray is “increasingly comfortable” and will do well in his recovery in hospital.

Detectives issued an appeal for information about the two incidents.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson said: “On Sunday morning, August 10, at approximately 10.10am, police received a report that a priest had been seriously assaulted.

“This was in a church in the St Patrick’s Avenue area of the town.

“A man entered the church and brutally attacked the priest with a bottle.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury. Here, he remains in a serious, but stable, condition.”

The detective said that while attending the serious assault, police received a report of the man’s death at an address in the Marian Park area of the town.