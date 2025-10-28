How and where are asylum seekers given accommodation in the UK?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People who apply for asylum in the UK move through different types of accommodation while waiting to hear if their claim has been approved.

Here the PA news agency explains how the system works and what the latest data shows.

– Why does the Government provide accommodation for asylum seekers?

The Government has a legal responsibility under the 1999 Immigration & Asylum Act to house asylum seekers who cannot pay for their own accommodation while they are waiting to hear the outcome of their claim.

To be eligible for asylum in the UK, a person must have left their country and be unable to go back because of fear of persecution, according to the Home Office.

Claims cannot be made from outside the country in which the claimant wishes to seek asylum.

This is why someone seeking asylum in the UK has to already be here, in the country, before they can make a claim.

Most claimants have travelled to the UK to seek asylum and do not have the means to support themselves or have somewhere to live while their claim is being processed.

Not all asylum seekers will need support or accommodation, however.

Some are likely to be self-sufficient or to receive support from family or friends, though exact numbers are not published, according to analysis by Oxford University’s Migration Observatory.

– In what kind of accommodation are asylum seekers housed first?

They are placed in what is described by the Home Office as “initial accommodation”.

This is short-term temporary housing for asylum seekers who are waiting to have their level of support decided.

The main type of help for people waiting for a decision on their asylum claim is known as Section 95 support, which provides accommodation and financial assistance.

An asylum seeker is placed in initial accommodation while the level of Section 95 support is determined – a process that usually takes up to four weeks.

Some people will be in initial accommodation who have already been granted Section 95 support, but who are waiting to move to longer-term accommodation.

Privately managed hostels are the most common kind of initial accommodation.

– Where do asylum seekers move next?

Once Section 95 support has been granted, asylum seekers are moved to what is called “dispersal accommodation”.

This is where they are housed while waiting to hear if their application for asylum in the UK has been granted or refused.

Dispersal accommodation is intended to be longer-term temporary accommodation and is typically privately managed houses, flats or rooms in properties of multiple occupancy.

As the name implies, this type of housing involves asylum seekers being dispersed around the UK.

Accommodation is provided on a “no-choice” basis, which means asylum seekers do not decide where in the country they are housed or in what type of housing.

– Why are some asylum seekers placed in other types of accommodation, such as hotels?

This is known as “contingency accommodation” and is used when not enough dispersal accommodation is available for asylum seekers waiting for a decision on their application.

Hotels are the most common kind of contingency accommodation, though hostels and other types of property are used.

The Home Office said on Monday it is planning to use two military sites – Cameron Barracks in Inverness and Crowborough Training Camp in East Sussex – as contingency accommodation, as part of efforts to reduce the number of asylum seekers in hotels.

– How many asylum seekers are currently receiving support with accommodation?

Some 102,866 asylum seekers were receiving accommodation support in the UK at the end of June 2025, according to the latest available figures from the Home Office.

Of this total, 1,665 were in initial accommodation, 66,234 were in dispersal accommodation and 34,314 were in contingency accommodation – including 32,059 in hotels.

A further 653 were in other types of accommodation, details of which were not given.

– How have the numbers changed in recent years?

The latest total of 102,866 is up 6% year on year from 96,642, but is lower than two years ago in June 2023, when it stood at 113,274.

The number of asylum seekers being housed in hotels, 32,059, is also up year on year (from 29,585) but lower than the figure two years ago (50,546).

– What happens when people are granted asylum in the UK?

Their status changes from asylum seeker to refugee and they will receive a “notice to quit” from their asylum accommodation.

Anyone who has been granted the right to asylum in the UK automatically becomes a refugee and will receive a visa giving them limited leave to remain in the country.

If they need help with housing, they must contact their local authority which is legally responsible for assisting refugees who require accommodation support.

Local authorities often place refugees in temporary accommodation, such as bed & breakfast hotels, until they are able to find a permanent place to live.