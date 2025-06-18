Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Staying positive can cut the risk of memory loss in middle age, a 16-year study suggests.

Researchers tracked more than 10,000 people aged over 50 and found those with higher levels of wellbeing were more likely to have better scores on memory tests.

They also reported a greater sense of control, independence and freedom to make choices than other people.

While the link was small, researchers suggested it was significant.

Co-author Joshua Stott, professor of ageing and clinical psychology at University College London, said: “This study represents an important step toward understanding the interplay between wellbeing and memory over time.

“It offers new insights into how self-rated wellbeing is associated with memory and vice versa.

“While our findings are preliminary, they highlight the importance of considering psychosocial influences on brain health such as memory.”

The study tracked 10,760 men and women over 50 who took part in the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing.

They were assessed on wellbeing and memory every two years – a total of nine times during the 16-year study period, starting in 2002.

Researchers checked people’s ability to learn and recall 10 words immediately and after a delay.

Wellbeing was also assessed using a quality-of-life questionnaire, looking at areas such as pleasure, control and autonomy.

Questions people were asked included the phrases: “I can do the things that I want to do”, and “I feel that life is full of opportunities”.

The study found a small but significant association between higher wellbeing and better memory, which still existed even after any depression was taken into account.

The researchers suggested reasons why wellbeing may have a positive impact on memory, such as people may be more likely to exercise, which improves health.

Age, gender, other lifestyle factors and socioeconomic status may also have a negative or positive impact on wellbeing and memory, they added.

The authors found no evidence that it was poor memory causing low wellbeing in some people, but they stressed this could not be ruled out.

The research was funded by Alzheimer’s Research UK and others, including the Medical Research Council.

Emma Taylor, information services manager at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “Loving your heart, staying sharp and keeping connected are key to protecting our brain health as we age.

“There are 14 established health and lifestyle risk factors for dementia, including lack of physical exercise, social isolation, and depression, which are linked to wellbeing.

“This study found that people over 50 who reported they felt happier and more fulfilled in life had a better memory over time.

“However, this research is observational – and more work is needed to understand how a positive wellbeing and memory are connected and whether this has a knock-on effect on dementia risk.

“Looking after our mental wellbeing plays an important part in our overall health.

“And it’s never too late to start taking steps to keep our brains healthy throughout our lives and lessen the devastating impact of dementia.”

Study co-author Dr Emily Willroth, assistant professor of psychological and brain sciences at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri, said: “Going forwards it would be fantastic if this research can build on the foundations of ongoing memory research to potentially inform strategies supporting cognitive health in ageing populations – that is the aim.”

The study was published in the journal Aging & Mental Health.