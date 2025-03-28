‘Bittersweet’ final video of Paul O’Grady shared by his widower

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A final video of Paul O’Grady has been shared by his widower, who called the footage filmed shortly before the comedian and presenter’s death “bittersweet”.

O’Grady, who rose to fame as drag queen alter-ego Lily Savage before hosting a string of popular TV programmes – including For The Love Of Dogs, died at his home “unexpectedly but peacefully” in March 2023 at the age of 67.

O’Grady’s official Instagram account, which is managed by his husband, Andre Portasio, shared the video of the comedian thanking fans for reading his book Eddie Albert And The Amazing Animal Gang: The Amsterdam Adventure, along with him stroking his beloved pets.

The Friday post said: “It’s incredible how our minds can shield us from the pain of loss in moments of shock.

“Today, my (@andre_portasio ) iPhotos reminded me of a lost video I recorded of Paul just 20 minutes before he sadly passed—what became the last recording he ever made to camera.

“In this bittersweet moment, you see him as the genuinely kind man he was, expressing heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting his book, which he recorded for an award ceremony he couldn’t attend.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been two years since his passing. All the while, he’s surrounded by his beloved dogs. We miss you dearly, @paulogrady . Happy heavenly birthday!”

Reacting to the post, EastEnders star Michelle Collins wrote: “This is unbelievable , so sad makes you realise what a wonderful person he was life can be so fragile we have to really embrace it like Paul did, such a loss wish there were more like him.”

“Miss him so much,” radio and TV presenter Gaby Roslin wrote. “This is special and precious. Big love Andre.”

In the clip, Birkenhead-born O’Grady says: “Hello everybody, I’m Paul O’Grady, and I just want to say a massive thank you for reading my book, Eddie Albert And The Amazing Animal Gang, and also for voting for it.

“I’m absolutely delighted with my award. So thank you very much.

“And by the way, this is Eddie. This is my dog. And Butch in the book is based on this little one.

“You’re very quiet today, eh (Eddie)? Anyway, once again, thank you so much. I really appreciate it. Look after yourselves.”

Portasio met the former BBC Radio 2 presenter in 2006 before they tied the knot in an intimate London ceremony in 2017.

O’Grady was known for his fondness of dogs and became an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2012, following the success of ITV’s multi award-winning For The Love Of Dogs, which was filmed at the charity.

He also presented a string of shows across the BBC, ITV and Channel 4, including Blankety Blank, The Big Breakfast, Blind Date and The Paul O’Grady Show.