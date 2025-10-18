Paul Gascoigne admits he will ‘never’ give up alcohol

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Paul Gascoigne says he will “never stop drinking”, admitting he would rather “die as Gazza” than give up alcohol altogether.

The Gateshead-born star rose to fame as one of England’s most gifted footballers, making his name at Newcastle United before spells with Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.

His life off the pitch has often been turbulent with well-documented battles against alcoholism and depression.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the 58-year-old said he continues to relapse despite multiple stints in rehab.

“I have not changed, I cannot change, I would not know how to change,” he said.

“I will probably die as Gazza. But I have nothing to hide. The whole country knows what I have done now.”

But the former England midfielder says he has “no regrets”.

“I have had a great life, travelled the world, had everything money can buy,” he told the newspaper.

Gascoigne, who earned 57 caps between 1988 and 1998 and scored 10 international goals as he helped England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 1990 and Euro 96, said he has long accepted his public image.

“Jimmy Greaves stopped drinking, but that is Jimmy Greaves,” he said, referring to the former England striker.

“I am not Jimmy Greaves and I am not George Best. I don’t get drunk because I hate my mum and dad or I hate the public. It is not about that. I do it for the sake of it.

“I might regret it. But I don’t think about yesterday, I don’t think about tomorrow. I just think about today and live for today.”

Gascoigne is set to release a new book, Eight, in which he promises to reveal the “real Gazza” for the first time.