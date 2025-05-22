Patients able to track prescription status with new ‘Amazon-style’ service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Millions of people in England will now be able to get “Amazon-style” tracking updates on their prescriptions using the NHS app, officials have said.

The new feature will aim to “tackle the administrative burden” on pharmacies by slashing unnecessary phone calls and visits, allowing staff to spend more time assisting patients.

According to NHS England, around 45% of phone calls to community pharmacies are from people chasing prescriptions.

Now patients can use the NHS app to track if their medicines are ready to collect or have been despatched for delivery.

Dr Vin Diwakar, clinical transformation director at NHS England, said: “We know that people want more control over how they manage their healthcare and the new prescription tracking feature in the NHS app offers exactly that.

“You will now get a near real-time update in the app that lets you know when your medicine is ready so you can avoid unnecessary trips or leaving it until the last minute to collect.

“The new Amazon-style feature will also help to tackle the administrative burden on pharmacists, so that they can spend more of their time providing health services and advice to patients rather than updates on the status of their prescriptions.”

Almost 1,500 high street pharmacies, including Boots, are taking part in the new feature.

The service is also expected to expand to almost 5,000 pharmacies over the next 12 months.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting added: “If patients can track the journey of their food shop, they should be able to do the same with their prescriptions.

“By harnessing the power and efficiency of modern tech, we’re saving patients time, driving productivity and freeing up hardworking pharmacists to do what they do best – helping patients, not providing status updates.”

Boots pharmacy director Anne Higgins said: “For the first time, when a patient orders their prescription via the NHS app and they’ve nominated a Boots pharmacy to dispense it, they can view its journey at every key step of the process.

“This will remove the need for patients to call our pharmacy team for updates on their prescription so they can spend more time with patients and deliver vital services like NHS Pharmacy First.”

Responding to the NHS announcement, Olivier Picard, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association, said prescription tracking “is a game-changer”.

“In many pharmacies, we’ve seen limited patient uptake of the NHS app largely because this functionality wasn’t previously available,” he added.

“Pharmacies want to do all they can to embrace new technology and make the vital services they offer as easy and convenient as possible for patients to access.

“Anything that allows pharmacies to focus on delivering first-class patient care, rather than spending time on phone calls to provide prescription status updates is welcome news.

“It’s important that this new prescription tracking feature is quickly made available to all independent community pharmacies, who collectively represent the majority of pharmacies in England. This will help maximise the benefit of the service for patients across the country.”

Health service data suggests the NHS app has 37.4 million registered users, with an average of 11.4 million people using it to manage their healthcare every month.

The app also allows patients to use a barcode to collect their prescription, while the number of repeat prescriptions ordered through the app increased by 40% to 5.5 million between April 2024 and April 2025.