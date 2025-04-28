Call for male health workers to be allowed to examine women’s breasts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Male health workers should be allowed to perform breast screening examinations to help tackle workforce shortages, experts have said.

Mammography is only health examination exclusively carried out by female staff, the Society of Radiographers (SoR) said.

Every three years, women aged 50 to 71 are invited for breast screening, also known as a mammogram.

These scans look for cancers that are too small to see or feel.

The SoR has now called for a change in policy amid “critical” staff shortages among mammographers – radiographers who specialise in breast imaging.

SoR officials also said male health workers could excel in the field but are being denied the chance because of their gender.

At the SoR annual delegates’ conference in London, a motion will be presented which states: “The role of a mammographer is to have technical expertise operating imaging equipment, proficiency in understanding anatomy, while maintaining patient comfort and analysing the images produced – skills learnt through education and experience.

“These are not inherently gendered attributes, specific or biased to one gender.”

It adds that men “might excel in this” and “offer a different perspective or approach to patient care”.

The SoR said vacancy rates among screening mammographers is 17.5%.

The vacancy rate among symptomatic mammographers – who assess women who have found a lump in their breast or have a family history of breast cancer – is almost 20%.

“Allowing men to work in mammography would help to reduce shortages – and therefore to reduce waiting lists,” said Charlotte Beardmore, executive director of professional policy at the SoR.

“That, in turn, would ensure that every patient is given the treatment they need, when they need it.”

Meanwhile, delegates at the conference were also told transgender men should be included in the NHS breast screening programme.

Patients who are registered with their GP as male are not invited for routine screening, though their GP can refer them for screening if cancer is suspected.