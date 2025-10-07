Palestine protests live: Starmer hits out at ‘un-British’ demonstration to take place on October 7 anniversary
A inter-university march through central London is taking place this afternoon
Thousands of students are expected to attend pro-Palestine protests on university campuses across the UK on the second anniversary of the 7 October terror attacks on Israel.
London universities are among those bracing themselves for a demonstration against “the beginning of genocide in Gaza”, with posters encouraging students to “walkout” from class.
Writing in The Times, Sir Keir described protests set to take place at universities on Tuesday as "un-British", claiming they show a lack of respect for others.
The Inter-University March departs from King’s College London near the Strand at 2pm on Tuesday, before passing the London School of Economics, University College London and finishing at the School of Oriental and African Studies.
Events are also due to take place at campuses at Queen Mary University in London and Strathclyde University in Glasgow.
Politicians and Jewish leaders have expressed concerns over the timing of the protests, which are taking place two years after Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 people. On Thursday, two people were also killed at a synagogue in Manchester with the attacker shot dead.
