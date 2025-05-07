UK warns against travel to parts of India and Pakistan amid deadly conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons have been advised not to travel to parts of India and Pakistan following a deadly escalation in conflict between the two nations.

Officials said at least 19 people have been killed and 38 wounded after India fired missiles across the border into Pakistani-controlled territory in at least six locations.

India said it struck infrastructure used by militants linked to last month’s massacre of tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Tensions have soared between the nuclear-armed neighbours since the attack, which India has blamed Pakistan for backing. Islamabad has denied the accusation.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated its travel advice for the region, warning against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, 10 miles of the Line of Control (the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir between the two countries) and the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

A statement said: “On the night of 6 May (UK Time), the Indian Ministry of Defence stated it had struck nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“In response, there are reports of Pakistani artillery fire across the Line of Control. “On the night of 6 May (UK Time) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority indicated that it was closing Pakistan airspace for at least 48 hours. There are reports of flights being diverted. British nationals should contact their airline for up-to-date information.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities.”

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and Labour MP Stella Creasy said they were “deeply” concerned by the escalation in violence while former Tory minister Lord Ahmad warned the “potential for war tonight is real”.

Pakistani officials said the strikes hit at least two sites previously tied to banned militant groups.

One hit the Subhan Mosque in the city of Bahawalpur in Punjab, killing 13 people including a child, according to Zohaib Ahmed, a doctor at a nearby hospital.

At least three civilians were also killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir by Pakistani shelling, the Indian army said in a statement.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned Wednesday’s airstrikes and said the “deceitful enemy has carried out cowardly attacks” and that his country would retaliate.

“Pakistan has every right to give a robust response to this act of war imposed by India, and a strong response is indeed being given,” Mr Sharif said.

Mr Sharif has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee for Wednesday morning.

Mr Swinney said on Tuesday evening: “I am deeply concerned by the events in Kashmir tonight and urge calm and dialogue to avoid further conflict.”

Ms Creasy, MP for Walthamstow, warned the “world cannot stand by” as the conflict spirals and the risk of harm to civilians in the region increases.

“Deeply concerning to see military air strikes in Jammu Kashmir tonight by the Indian Government,” she said.

“Restraint by all concerned must be sought and secured.”

Lord Ahmad, who served as South Asia minister under the previous Conservative administration, said the missile strikes were an “alarming escalation”.

“The potential of a war tonight is real – we need urgent international engagement to prevent a widening of this conflict which carries serious implications not just for the region but for the wider world,” he said.

MP for Coventry South Zarah Sultana, who sits as an Independent following her suspension from Labour after she voted to back scrapping the two-child benefit cap, accused New Delhi of violating international law.

She said in a post on social media: “I condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam — but no conclusive evidence has been presented linking Pakistan.

“India’s unprovoked strike on Pakistan is a violation of international law. With both being nuclear powers, this is reckless & a grave threat to regional peace.”

The missiles hit six locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and in the country’s eastern Punjab province, said Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif.

The Indian army said three civilians were killed when Pakistani troops “resorted to arbitrary firing”, including gunfire and artillery shelling, across the Line of Control and their international border. It said it was “responding in a proportionate manner”.

Shortly after India’s strikes, aircraft fell in two villages in India-controlled Kashmir.

State-run Pakistan Television, quoting security officials, said the country’s air force shot down five Indian jets in retaliation but provided no additional detail. There was no immediate comment from India about Pakistan’s claim. Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said Indian forces had launched the strikes from inside Indian airspace.

United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement late on Tuesday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for maximum military restraint from both countries.

“The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” the statement read.