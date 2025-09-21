One-day pedestrianisation of Oxford Street ‘will give glimpse of future’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Traffic will be banned from part of Oxford Street on Sunday to showcase mayor Sir Sadiq Khan’s pedestrianisation plan.

Vehicles will be prohibited from accessing a half-mile stretch of the road from Oxford Circus to Orchard Street between noon and 8pm for the event called This Is Oxford Street.

The road space will be used to accommodate activities and entertainment such as live music performances, art installations, food and drink stands and a literary festival.

Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day.

Sir Sadiq wants to ban vehicles from a 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, with the potential for further changes towards Tottenham Court Road.

He said: “This Is Oxford Street is going to be a landmark, free event open for everyone and will showcase the nation’s high street as you have never seen it before, offering a glimpse of what it could look like in the future.

“As mayor, I have pledged to pedestrianise Oxford Street and I am determined to unlock its true potential to deliver a world-class, accessible, clean street for everyone as we build a better, greener and safer London for all.”

Detailed proposals for traffic under the pedestrianisation plan will be consulted on later this year.

A previous attempt by Sir Sadiq to pedestrianise part of Oxford Street was blocked by then-Conservative-run Westminster City Council in 2018.

His latest proposals depend on him obtaining permission from the Government to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation, which would provide planning powers.

The aim is for this to be created by the start of next year.