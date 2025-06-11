Ofsted delays setting out final plan for school inspections until September

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ofsted has delayed setting out its final plan for school inspections in England until September – just weeks before new report cards are due to be rolled out.

The watchdog had planned to publish its formal response to its consultation on proposed inspection reforms in the summer term, ahead of the changes coming into effect in November.

Sir Martyn Oliver, chief inspector of Ofsted, has now said it plans to publish its full response in September due to the scale of the feedback it received.

The watchdog has said it will give them more time to analyse responses and carry out further testing of proposals to improve the final approach.

However, school leaders’ unions have criticised Ofsted’s new proposed timetable as they say it will place more pressure on teachers who will only have the first half-term to prepare for the major education inspection reforms.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has suggested the timeline could do “real damage” to the health and wellbeing of school staff, adding that Ofsted’s decision was “bordering on reckless”.

Meanwhile, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) has called the revised timetable “nonsensical” and “ridiculous”.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has called the delay of the publication of inspection materials – and Ofsted’s consultation response – “disappointing”.

Under Ofsted’s plans, set out in February, schools in England could be graded across eight to 10 areas of a provision using a colour-coded five-point scale.

They would receive ratings, from the red “causing concern” to orange “attention needed”, through the green shades of “secure”, “strong” and “exemplary” for each area of practice.

Education unions have criticised the proposals for being even worse than the system they would replace.

In a letter to the Education Secretary on Wednesday, Sir Martyn said: “We fully intend to make improvements to the proposed inspection framework, based on what we have heard, but we need a little more time to complete our analysis of the responses we have received.

“I am also convinced that our final approach will be improved by further testing of these refinements before the summer.”

Last year, the Government announced that headline Ofsted grades for overall effectiveness for schools in England would be scrapped.

Previously, Ofsted awarded one of four single-phrase inspection judgments: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

The move came after Ofsted faced criticism after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry.

Mrs Perry took her own life in January 2023 after an Ofsted report downgraded her Caversham Primary School in Reading, Berkshire, from the highest to the lowest overall effectiveness rating over safeguarding concerns.

On Ofsted’s new timetable for the consultation response, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “If these proposals go ahead, school leaders will now have to spend the first half-term of the new school year preparing for an entirely new inspection framework.

“Rather than having a term, it appears they may have just a matter of weeks to do this. The pressure this will place schools under is immense and there is no way this is in the best interests of pupils.

“We recognise that we may never agree on every aspect of inspection policy, but this decision is bordering on reckless and could do real damage to the health and wellbeing of school staff.

“We urge Government to intervene to ensure that Ofsted is not allowed to proceed on this basis.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The introduction of a nonsensical inspection framework is now compounded by a nonsensical timetable.

“The idea that schools and colleges can prepare for a complete change in the inspection system on this scale in two months is, frankly, ridiculous.”

He added: “This decision will pile yet more pressure on the education workforce and shows little care for their wellbeing.

“How this rushed timetable is supposed to benefit children and parents is anyone’s guess.”

In a letter responding to Sir Martyn about the delay, the Education Secretary said: “It is important that Ofsted delivers to the expected timescales, to build confidence in the Inspectorate and avoid additional challenges for headteachers and leaders in planning ahead for changes to the system.

“I note your absolute commitment to introduce the revised framework in November as planned and communicated to the sector.”

On Wednesday, Ms Phillipson also announced the appointment of Dame Christine Gilbert, a former Ofsted chief inspector, as the new chairwoman of Ofsted.

Dame Christine led the independent learning review in response to the coroner’s Prevention of Future Deaths report from Mrs Perry’s inquest.