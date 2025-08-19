Victim satisfaction with police at historic low, survey suggests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victim satisfaction with how police handle crime in England and Wales has dropped to a historic low, a new survey has suggested.

The number of people reporting seeing officers regularly on the beat in their neighbourhood is also at its lowest level since records began while confidence in the criminal justice system is continuing to decline.

The findings have been published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) using data from its long-running annual crime survey of people aged 16 and over.

Some 51% of survey respondents who had been a victim of crime in the 12 months to March 2025 said they were either very or fairly satisfied with how the police handled the matter.

This is down from 55% in the previous year and is the lowest figure since this question was first asked in 1992.

Satisfaction rose steadily between 2006/07 (58% of victims) and 2013/14 (a peak of 75%) but has since been on a general downward trend.

The ONS found differences in victim satisfaction by crime type, ranging from 62% in the latest survey for domestic burglary and 58% for violence, to 41% for bicycle theft and just 26% for theft from the person.

There were also differences by age, with victims aged 16 to 24 less likely to be satisfied with the police response (32%) compared with those aged 45 to 54 (61%), 65 to 74 (59%) and 75 and over (61%).

The proportion of incidents where the victim was satisfied with how the police dealt with the matter was higher when the offender was charged (95%) compared with when no action was taken (36%), and where the victim was kept informed by the police (77%) compared with where the victim was not kept informed well (19%).

On the topic of police visibility, 11% of respondents in the year to March reported seeing officers or community support officers on foot patrol in their local area once a week.

This is down from 12% in the previous year and is the lowest since this question was first asked in 2006/07, when it stood at 26%.

The figure peaked at 39% in both 2009/10 and 2010/11, since when it has been on a continued downward trend.

People living in urban areas were more likely to report high police visibility (13%) compared with rural areas (4%), while those aged 65 to 74 (5%) and 75 and over (7%) were less likely to report this compared with other age groups.

Some 49% of all respondents gave their local police a positive rating in 2024/25, unchanged on the previous 12 months but down from 62% a decade earlier in 2014/15.

This figure has been on a general downward trend in recent years, the ONS said.

People identifying as Asian (55%), black (55%) or other ethnic groups (57%) were more likely to rate their local police positively than those identifying as white (48%), while those who were aged 55 to 64 (44%) and 65 to 74 (43%) were less likely to provide a positive rating compared with other age groups.

When asked whether they were confident the criminal justice system as a whole was effective, 48% of survey respondents said they had confidence, down from 50% the previous year and the lowest figure since 2012/13.

Confidence rose from 38% in 2008/09 to peak at 54% in 2015/16, since when there has been a gradual decline.

People aged 16 to 24 were more likely to report being confident in the effectiveness of the criminal justice system (61%) than all other age groups, while people born in the UK were less likely to be confident (43%) than those born outside the country (65%).