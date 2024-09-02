Support truly

Twickets has come under fire from Oasis fans for adding a processing fee of £138 to tickets for the Manchester-based duo’s long-awaited reunion.

Oasis fan account Mainly Oasis revealed the fee in a screenshot posted to social media, showing that two £488.35 tickets came with a processing fee of £138.64.

“Selling the in-demand tickets completely goes against the whole point of their company too… Never mind adding a ridiculous fee on top of that,” the account added.

Twickets is a fan-to-fan ticket resale platform that advertises itself as an “ethical” way for tickets to be resold at no more than face value.

However, the website does have a processing fee of at least 10 percent of a ticket’s price.

“You can trade tickets securely through our service, with payment and delivery all agreed upfront,” Twickets explains.

“Sellers sell for free, and buyers pay a standard booking fee of 10-15% of the sold-for ticket price.”

News of the fee comes amid widespread complaints from fans about Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system that saw tickets for the 2025 shows in some cases triple in price simply because of demand.

Reacting to the processing fee, one Twitter/X user wrote: “So essentially both TM and Twickets making a fortune. Leaving a real bad taste all this when we should be buzzing.” [sic]

“I get they need to make a profit, but that [is] ludicrous. Is that real?” questioned a second.

A third joked: “At least delivery was free.”

Another Twitter/X user questioned what the fee was for, writing: “What’s the fee actually for? You’re not paying your staff that much; nor does a first-class stamp cost £138.74 either.”

Noel (left) and Liam Gallagher are reuniting 15 years after the brothers fell out and split up one of the UK’s most beloved bands. ( PA Wire )

The complaints come after Oasis said on their official Twitter/X account that in a bid to prevent touts, tickets for the reunion can only be sold at face value through Ticketmaster and Twickets.

But despite some fans taking issue with the fee, dozens of other music fans jumped to Twickets’ defence and said they are not the problem.

“This is attacking the wrong people,” wrote one Twitter user. “Twickets does a great job going up against the likes of StubHub. The issue here is the ridiculous face-value price. The percentage is the same.”

A second agreed, adding: “The thing is, the fee is set as a percentage of the cost of the tickets across the board.

“So if you sell a £40 ticket, the fee is only gonna be a couple of quid. Hard to begrudge them that.

“I don’t blame Twickets in this instance.”

“They say on their site face value or less plus fees between 10-15% still better than Ticketmaster selling a £125 ticket for £370,” wrote a third.

Tickets for the Oasis reunion were sold at an initial face of £148.50 for standard standing, but this increased to £355.20 on Ticketmaster because of demand.

The Independent has reached out to Twickets and Ticketmaster for comment.