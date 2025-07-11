Oasis to play first gig in Manchester for nearly 16 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oasis will play their first gig in Manchester for nearly 16 years on Friday.

After kicking off their highly anticipated world tour in Cardiff last week, the group will return to their roots for five sold-out shows at Heaton Park in their home city.

Leading up to the concert, the city made it known that Gallagher brothers Liam and Noel were back, after the tram network replaced its announcement voiceover at Heaton Park with Liam’s voice on the concert dates.

Aldi supermarket also joined the fun, building on the buzz by changing one of its store signs in Prestwich to “Aldeh”, embracing the Mancunian pronunciation of its name.

The reunion announcement came after had Noel quit the Britpop band, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”, following a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris in 2009.

The brothers announced the Oasis Live ’25 tour last August, starting with two dates in Cardiff, before heading across the UK and Ireland.

While fans were excited at the reunion, some were left outraged after some standard tickets in the UK and Ireland jumped from £148 to £355.

The controversy prompted the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge to look at the use of dynamic pricing.

After their Manchester gigs Oasis will visit London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July, August and September.

The group will then head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America.

A movie produced by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is being made in conjunction with the reunion tour.

Formed in Manchester in 1991, the rock band was led by lead guitarist Noel and his brother, lead vocalist Liam, during their 18 years together.

Oasis signed to independent record label Creation Records in 1993, rising to fame with the release of their debut chart-topping album Definitely Maybe on August 29 1994.

They had hits with songs including Don’t Look Back In Anger, Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall and Live Forever.

Dig Out Your Soul, the band’s last studio album, was released in 2008, just months before the Paris row.