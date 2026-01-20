Nurse in pronoun row relieved to be reinstated in job after disciplinary hearing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A nurse has told of her relief after being reinstated in her job following a disciplinary investigation over a possible breach of a transgender patient’s confidentiality.

Jennifer Melle was suspended after speaking to the media about having received a warning over using incorrect pronouns to address the patient.

Following a private disciplinary meeting with Epsom and St Helier NHS Trust on Tuesday, Ms Melle has been reinstated to clinical duties and will face no further action over the alleged breach.

The trust said while details including the patient’s physical appearance, diagnosis and treatment – which are deemed confidential information – were shared publicly, they were not aware that anyone had identified the patient as a result.

Ms Melle, 40, from Croydon, south London, said she was racially abused by a transgender patient at St Helier Hospital in Carshalton in May 2024 after she referred to them as “Mr”.

The nurse was given a written warning from the trust at the time and continued in her role, and the trust also wrote to the patient to warn them that threatening and racist language was not tolerated.

After Ms Melle spoke to the media about her experience in March 2025, she was suspended with full pay, over concerns the patient could have been identified from press reports, potentially breaching patient confidentiality.

Guidance from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) says that nurses have a “duty of confidentiality to all those who are receiving care” including ensuring “information about them is shared appropriately”.

A breach of patient confidentiality can lead to a range of sanctions including warnings, extra training and dismissal.

Ms Melle said she felt “deeply relieved and grateful” at the decision, following an “incredibly long and painful journey”.

An Epsom and St Helier Hospitals NHS spokesperson said: “Following an investigation into a breach of patient confidentiality, we are pleased that a member of staff who was previously suspended on full pay is being reinstated to clinical duties.

“Racial abuse of our staff will never be tolerated and we are sorry that she had this experience.”

Ms Melle is taking the trust to an employment tribunal in April over claims of harassment, direct discrimination and indirect discrimination, because of her gender critical beliefs, relying on the protected characteristic of religion or belief because of her evangelical Christian beliefs.

She has been supported in her case by Darlington nurses Bethany Hutchison and Lisa Lockey, and Fife nurse Sandie Peggie, who have all been involved in tribunals regarding facilities shared with transgender colleagues.

Ms Hutchison, Ms Lockey and Ms Peggie greeted Ms Melle outside Epsom Gateway, where the meeting was held, on Tuesday, holding a banner which read “standing with the Darlington nurses”.

The Darlington nurses last week said they felt “massive vindication” when a tribunal concluded they had suffered harassment which violated their dignity and created “a hostile, intimidating, humiliating and degrading environment for them”.

The group, who had complained about sharing single-sex changing rooms with a trans colleague, hailed the ruling in their favour as “a victory for common sense and for every woman who simply wants to feel safe at work”.

Ms Peggie secured a partial victory in December in her claim against her employer, NHS Fife, after she complained about sharing changing facilities with a transgender doctor at a hospital.

She is appealing against the ruling in her tribunal case, which upheld her claim of harassment but dismissed allegations she had made of discrimination, indirect discrimination and victimisation.