Concern over children’s welfare in sport sees contacts to NSPCC helpline rise

Contacts to a helpline regarding concerns for the welfare of young people in sports clubs rose by almost half in a year, a children’s charity has said.

The NSPCC Helpline had 623 contacts from adults across the UK with concerns about a child’s welfare in a sports setting in the 12 months to the end of March.

This was up from 425 the previous year – a rise of 47%.

The charity said the rise might have been prompted by greater awareness following high-profile investigations into sports settings in recent years, as well as increased knowledge about the helpline.

The NSPCC said the jump also “possibly shows a rise in the abuse of children in sports settings”, but noted that adult survivors have also been reporting historic abuse to the helpline.

The most common concerns raised by contacts to the helpline were about sexual abuse or exploitation, emotional abuse and physical abuse.

Christian McMullan, NSPCC professional learning services director, said it is “vital that parents, carers, staff and volunteers not only know how to spot the signs that a child may be experiencing difficulties, but also what to do and who to speak to, so that a child can be supported”.

He added: “Our Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport resources are free, easy to access and use, and can help adults understand more about what role they can play in ensuring young people can enjoy their sport in safety.”