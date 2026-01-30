More rain warnings in Ireland bring risk of flooding on already saturated ground

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Further heavy rainfall is expected in eastern and northern counties on Friday as grounds remain sodden and flooded communities continue the clean-up.

Status yellow rainfall warnings are in place for seven counties in the Republic and for all counties in Northern Ireland.

Met Eireann extended the rainfall warning it and will come into effect from noon for counties Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Louth, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

The warning expires at midnight.

In Northern Ireland, there is a yellow-level warning for rain in place until 6pm on Friday, bringing a risk of further flooding and travel disruption.

It comes as communities in Wexford and south Dublin reel after flooding during the week, forcing families to flee their homes and damaging businesses.

“We’re not out of the danger period,” Wexford County Council chief executive Eddie Taaffe said on Friday.

He told RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland that it had been a “very difficult week” and that, while water levels were rising, they were only rising “relatively slow” since Thursday afternoon.

“We remain vigilant, we’re expecting more rain tonight, we’re under a yellow warning alert again, we’re not out of the period of danger, and the next 48 hours I suppose we’re on high flood alert in Enniscorthy and Bunclody.

“We are expecting more rain so the next 48 hours we would ask people to be vigilant and we would ask people throughout the county to take care while driving.”

Residents have been warned to prepare for more flooding as further heavy rain is forecast over the bank holiday weekend.

Clean-up operations continued amid the threat of more rain in some of the worst-affected towns, like Enniscorthy and Aughrim, and areas in South Dublin.

These areas were on the itinerary for Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Kevin “Boxer” Moran on Thursday, as he assessed some of the flood damage after Storm Chandra.

An emergency response payment has been made available to those living in properties directly affected by flooding, while businesses can avail of the emergency humanitarian flooding scheme.

Earlier in the week, heavy winds and torrential rain caused significant disruption across the island of Ireland, including power outages, flight cancellations and rail disruptions as well as 300 school closures in Northern Ireland.

Up to 20,000 properties were without power at the peak of Storm Chandra.

The scale of the flooding in some areas has heaped pressure on forecaster Met Eireann, the Government and local authorities over whether the warnings were sufficient.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, James Browne, said that information should not be “guarded” and he had asked Met Eireann to look at how they assess what level of weather warning is warranted.

The Wexford TD told South East Radio’s Morning Mix, during the week, that Met Eireann needed to improve communications and said he was “really frustrated that some state agencies seem to think that it’s their duty to somehow withhold information”.