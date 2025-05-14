Campaigner seeks urgent action to address lack of wheelchair-accessible taxis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A campaigner has called for urgent action to address a lack of accessible taxis in Northern Ireland.

Dermot Devlin, from Omagh, Co Tyrone, said that as of December 2023, there were just 380 wheelchair accessible taxis in the region.

He has authored a study on the subject, and said just 6.6% of the 5,719 registered taxis in Northern Ireland are accessible, adding that with 25% of the population identifying as disabled, this proportion is “alarmingly inadequate”.

He said wheelchair users are severely curtailed in terms of where they can go and when.

“Being a disabled person who is a wheelchair user, we don’t have the spontaneity that non-disabled people who are not wheelchair users get,” he said.

“It restricts what we can do in the world, when we can go out and where we can go. Most accessible taxis are impossible to get after 6pm which reinforces the idea that disabled people don’t go out, don’t enjoy themselves and they don’t have a social life.

“But also during the daytime as well, a lot of taxis are booked up with hospitals and schools so we can’t get out to do our shopping, go to the hospital etc.

“Being a wheelchair user and disabled, our life is restricted by not having a proper accessible taxi system in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Devlin said ensuring he had a way home was also a barrier to going out, and said he had been left stranded before, and said after attending a concert at the Ulster Hall in Belfast one night he tried to flag down a taxi but none were not able to take his wheelchair.

“It is scary and it is exhausting, physically and mentally,” he said.

“It means its safer for people like myself to stay at home because what else can we do.

“Staying at home you feel isolated and cut off from society. It makes feel like second class citizens in our own country where we’re an afterthought – they don’t plan anything around us, they don’t plan anything around making the country accessible for everybody.

“We’re just seen as a problem. The Department of Infrastructure needs to talk directly to disabled people at the beginning, not after putting things in place.

“It could also be the Department for Communities, Department of Education, Department of Health. They need to talk to disabled people about what needs to be done, we know because we’ve lived it.”

Mr Devlin’s report was assisted by VIEWdigital editor Brian Pelan and supported by the Social Change Initiative (SCI).

Mr Pelan paid tribute to Mr Devlin’s work across this issue and others that he has also written about for the VIEWdigital.

“He really steps forward a lot more than a lot of able bodied people out there,” he said.

“It’s a cliche, but he is an inspiration.”