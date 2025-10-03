Storm Amy sparks school closures in Northern Ireland as Republic extends warning

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Schools across a large part of Northern Ireland have been told to close early as Storm Amy brings damaging winds to the island.

Forecasters predict the storm will bring damaging winds, with every county under weather warnings on Friday.

Wind speeds could reach up to 80mph (130km/h) along the most exposed coastal areas of the island, with fallen trees and power outages among the potential impacts.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind warning is in place for the entire region between 2pm on Friday and midday on Saturday.

An additional amber wind warning applies to Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry between 3pm and 8pm.

Due to that warning, the Education Authority (EA) said a decision to shut schools from noon had been taken in the interest of the safety of children, young people and staff.

An EA statement said: “The amber warning covers the western half of Northern Ireland – counties Antrim, Derry/Londonderry, Tyrone and Fermanagh.

“The Education Authority consulted with the Met Office to ensure there had been no overnight amendments to the alert.

“The alert applies to the period 3pm to 8pm today and is warning of a spell of damaging winds on Friday late afternoon and evening.

“It has cited the potential for power cuts and damage to buildings, including a risk of injuries from flying debris.”

The UK Met Office said Storm Amy will likely bring a period of damaging south to south-westerly winds during the late afternoon and evening hours on Friday, with gusts of 60-70mph (97-113km/h) inland and up to 80mph along some more exposed coasts.

It said there is a “good chance” power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

It warned there will “probably” be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Forecasters also warn of a risk of injury and danger to life through flying debris and large waves.

The weather will also affect commuters, with longer journey times and cancellations on public transport expected.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it may be necessary to close some routes and advised road users to consider if their journey is necessary, reduce speed, and “take extra care if you must travel”.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann has issued a nationwide status yellow wind warning between midday and midnight on Friday.

There could be gale-force winds in the west and north-west, with the meteorological agency extending a more severe status orange wind warning to an additional county on Friday, in place between 2pm and 10pm.

People in Clare joined the orange warning that was in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo, where Met Eireann warned of large waves and possible power outages.

The poor weather conditions also led to some flight cancellations in and out of the country’s airports.

Met Eireann said Storm Amy will bring heavy rain and stormy conditions with severe and damaging gusts.

It added that winds will “increase to storm or violent storm force” in western and north-western coastal areas at times during the afternoon and evening.

Meteorologists said fallen trees, flying debris and difficult travelling conditions are expected.

A yellow warning for rain will apply to Galway and Kerry between 9am and 3pm on Friday.

At sea and along the coast, there is also a status red warning from Loop Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head between 2pm and 8pm.

On Saturday there will be further status yellow warnings, with wind warnings for Dublin, Louth and Wicklow between 6am and noon; a combined wind and rain warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo between midnight and noon; and a wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo also between midnight and noon.