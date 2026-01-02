Mike Nesbitt to step down as UUP leader

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mike Nesbitt is to step down as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP).

Mr Nesbitt said he was stepping down to allow the UUP to select a new politician to lead it into the next elections in 2027, and signalled an intention to retire after the current Assembly term.

The Strangford MLA and health minister became UUP leader in 2024 for a second time after previous leader Doug Beattie quit following a dispute with party officers.

Mr Nesbitt, a former broadcast journalist, had previously been party leader between between 2012 and 2017 but quit following a difficult Assembly election result.

He is the first person to lead the party twice.

The next Northern Ireland Assembly elections must be held by May 2027.

In a statement, Mr Nesbitt said: “The next five-year mandate stretches to May 2032, the month I hope to celebrate my 75th birthday.

“That’s a commitment to full-time politics I just do not feel I can make.

“And I would not be comfortably seeking a vote knowing that privately I was intending to retire during the mandate.”

He added: “I retook the leadership to do a short-term job of getting the party match-fit for the forthcoming election campaign.

“That job is now done so the time is right to select the politician who will lead us into the May 2027 polls promoting our brand of confident, responsible unionism.”

Born in Belfast, Mr Nesbitt became a household name in Northern Ireland through his broadcasting career. After leaving UTV in 2006, he went on to be appointed Commissioner of Victims and Survivors in 2008.

Mr Nesbitt switched lanes to politics in 2010, running unsuccessfully to become MP for Strangford, before becoming elected as an MLA for the same constituency in 2011, and the next year became the leader of the UUP.

After decisively winning the UUP leadership following a contest with John McCallister, Mr Nesbitt became the first leader who was not a member of the Orange Order.

The UUP said it would outline the process for leadership selection “ensuring an inclusive, engaging and seamless transition”.

Party chairman, Lord Elliott of Ballinamallard, said: “We are deeply grateful to Mike for his decades of service and unwavering dedication to improving our society.”