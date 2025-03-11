North Sea collision - latest: Search for missing cargo ship crew member ends as fire still burns on oil tanker
Search for missing crew member aboard the Portuguese-flagged Solong has been called off
The search for the missing crew member has ended as fires continue to burn after an oil tanker carrying jet fuel and a cargo ship loaded with highly toxic chemicals collided in the North Sea off the coast of East Yorkshire yesterday.
The crash, which occurred just before 9.50am, involved the US-registered Stena Immaculate, transporting fuel for the US military, and the Portuguese-flagged Solong. HM Coastguard confirmed that 36 people were rescued, with one taken to hospital.
As night fell, one member of the Solong crew remained missing, according to the ship’s Hamburg-based owner, Ernst Russ. But now, the search for the missing crew member – who had been aboard the Solong – has been called off.
Matthew Atkinson, divisional commander for HM Coastguard said: “After an extensive search for the missing crew member, sadly they have not been found and the search has ended.
“The two vessels remain on fire and coastguard aircraft are monitoring the situation,” he said earlier.
The smaller Solong vessel was carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide, according to a report from maritime data provider Lloyd’s List Intelligence.
Foul play not ruled out - report
Authorities have not ruled out foul play in the collision between a US military-chartered oil tanker and a cargo ship carrying toxic chemicals in the North Sea, The Telegraph reported.
The crash triggered multiple explosions and a chemical spill, raising concerns among marine experts that the incident may not have been accidental.
A government source told The Telegraph that while early investigations have found no indication of foul play in the incident, it has not been ruled out.
However, poor visibility has also been cited as a possible factor.
What is sodium cyanide that the cargo tank was transporting?
The Solong was transporting “an unknown quantity of alcohol and 15 containers of sodium cyanide”, according to Lloyd’s List.
It remains unclear whether the cyanide has entered the water.
Sodium cyanide can release highly toxic hydrogen cyanide gas, which disrupts the body’s ability to use oxygen, according to the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) also notes that sodium cyanide can convert into hydrogen cyanide upon contact with water.
Thirty-six casualties have been brought ashore but one member of the Portugal-registered MV Solong crew was still missing as night fell off the coast of Grimsby, according to the ship’s Hamburg-based owner, Ernst Russ.
Jet fuel destined for the US Airforce on board US-flagged MV Stena Immaculate reportedly leaked into the water after it was struck by the smaller vessel.
In an update late on Monday, Crowley, who manage the oil tanker, said at least one cargo tank carrying jet fuel was ruptured in the collision.
Aerial footage showed the scene over the North Sea after an oil tanker collided with a cargo vessel off the coast of Yorkshire on Monday, 10 March.
At least 30 casualties have been brought ashore after the incident involving the US-flagged Stena Immaculate tanker and Portuguese-registered container ship Solong.
The crew of the Stena Immaculate tanker are “safe and accounted for” after jet fuel was released during the crash, Crowley, which manages the vessel, has said.
Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary just before 10am.
A spokesperson for the Marine Accident Investigation Branch said it has deployed investigators to Grimsby.
Oil tanker leaks jet fuel after collision as firefighting efforts continue
US logistics group Crowley, which manages the oil tanker Stena Immaculate, confirmed that the vessel released some jet fuel due to a ruptured cargo tank.
The company said it had activated its emergency response plan and is “actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel”.
Crowley emphasised that its “first priority is the safety of the people and environment” and promised further updates as more information becomes available.
The BBC said they saw survivors of the collision being boarded onto lifeboats and towed into Grimsby, escaping with very little.
One crew member said he fled the ship with just his wallet and his phone.
He told a reporter that the cargo ship - Solong - just came out of the blue and crashed into them at a speed of 16 knots.
An oil tanker has caught alight in a “massive fireball” after colliding with a cargo vessel in the North Sea.
The alarm was first raised on the Humber Estuary in East Yorkshire at 9.48am on Monday. A Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel collided with a US-flagged oil tanker, which was understood to be at anchor and carrying aviation fuel.
A May Day call from the HM Coastguard requested help from vessels with fire-fighting equipment or which could assist with search and rescue.
'Environmental toll could be severe'
It is understood the US and Portugal will now lead investigations into the ongoing fire in the North Sea.
Dr Tom Webb, senior lecturer in marine ecology and conservation at the University of Sheffield, said: “The wildlife of the Yorkshire coast and Humber Estuary is of immense biological, cultural and economic importance. In addition to the wealth of marine life that is present all year round, this time of the year is crucial for many migratory species.
“Chemical pollution resulting from incidents of this kind can directly impact birds, and it can also have long-lasting effects on the marine food webs that support them.”
Dr Alex Lukyanov, researcher on advanced mathematical models of oil spills from the University of Reading, said: “Oil spills like the one in the North Sea are affected by multiple factors. The size of the spill, weather conditions, sea currents, water waves, wind patterns, and the type of oil involved all play crucial roles in determining environmental outcomes.
“This particular incident is troubling because it appears to involve persistent oil, which breaks up slowly in water.”
Tanker was anchored as it waited outside port when struck
The Stena Immaculate tanker was operating as part of the US government’s Tanker Security Programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.
It had been anchored while it waited for a berth to become available at the Port of Killingholme, on the River Humber, Crowley said.
According to reports, the Solong was carrying sodium cyanide, which can produce harmful gas when combined with water, but it was unclear if there had been any leak.
Unclear how much fuel spilled in North Sea
In an update late on Monday, Crowley, who manage the oil tanker, said at least one cargo tank carrying jet fuel was ruptured in the collision.
A spokesman said: “At this stage, it is unclear what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident. At the time it was struck, the 183-meter (596-foot) Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks.
“Crowley is supporting the relevant authorities in the UK who are investigating the incident and will defer to them for any further questions on potential cause.”
