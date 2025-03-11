Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An oil tanker has caught alight in a “massive fireball” after colliding with a cargo vessel in the North Sea.

The alarm was first raised on the Humber Estuary in East Yorkshire at 9.48am on Monday. A Portuguese-flagged cargo vessel collided with a US-flagged oil tanker, which was understood to be at anchor and carrying aviation fuel.

A May Day call from the HM Coastguard requested help from vessels with fire-fighting equipment or which could assist with search and rescue.

open image in gallery Water is pumped on to the North Sea fire ( Getty )

Four lifeboat crews were called to the scene and “a number of people had abandoned the vessels”, according to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Two maritime security sources said there was no indication of any malicious activity or other actors involved in a crash.

Are all sailors accounted for?

One member of the Solong crew was still missing as night fell, according to the ship's Hamburg-based owner, Ernst Russ.

He confirmed that the search is still underway, before adding: "13 of the 14 Solong crew members have been brought safely ashore. Efforts to locate the missing crew member are ongoing."

The coastguard called off their search overnight.

Where in the North Sea did this happen?

The collision took place on the Humber Estuary in East Yorkshire, with the oil tanker at anchor.

Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, said he had been told there was “a massive fireball” following the crash.

open image in gallery The red circle indicates the collision site ( VesselFinder )

What are the ships called?

The cargo vessel called MV Solong was due to arrive at the port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, according to tracking website VesselFinder. The container ship was built in 2005 and currently sails under the flag of Madeira.

The Solong vessel is believed to be carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide among other cargo, according to a report from maritime data provider Lloyd’s List Intelligence.

The container vessel was also transporting an unknown quantity of alcohol, the casualty report - an assessment of incidents at sea - said.

Sodium cyanide releases hydrogen cyanide gas, a highly toxic chemical asphyxiant that interferes with the body’s ability to use oxygen. Exposure to sodium cyanide can be rapidly fatal, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say.

It made contact with a US-flagged oil tanker, called the Stena Immaculate, which was carrying A-1 jet fuel. The vessel was en route to Killingholme Port, just off the Humber Estuary. The chemical and oil products tanker was built in 2017 and its overall length is 183 metres.

The US Military confirmed the oil tanker was en route to US Navy’s Sealift Command.

open image in gallery MV Solong pictured in Aarhus, Denmark ( Wikimedia/NAC )

open image in gallery The US oil tanker called MV Stena Immaculate was believed to have been carrying aviation fuel ( Stena Bulk )

How many people were on board?

Mr Boyers said a further nine casualties were brought ashore aboard a harbour pilot vessel - taking the total number of those injured so far to 32.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said he understood that only one person was in hospital.

Erik Hanell, the chief executive of ship owner Stena Bulk, confirmed that all the crew of the oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate have been accounted for and are safe.

Mr Hanell also said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the collision.

RNLI reported “a number of people” had abandoned both vessels. The casualties’ conditions remain unclear.

A coastguard call asked neighbouring vessels which could assist with a search and rescue effort to contact Humber Coastguard.

open image in gallery Black smoke billowing into the air after the crash off the coast of East Yorkshire ( PA Media )

Which chemicals have been released into the North Sea?

In an update late on Monday, Crowley, who manage the oil tanker, said at least one cargo tank carrying A1-jet fuel was ruptured in the collision.

A spokesman said: “At this stage, it is unclear what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident. At the time it was struck, the 183-meter (596-foot) Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks.

“Crowley is supporting the relevant authorities in the UK who are investigating the incident and will defer to them for any further questions on potential cause.”

What have the coastguard and RNLI said?

An RNLI spokesperson said: “Four lifeboat crews have been called to an incident off the East Yorkshire coast this morning (Monday 10 March).

“At 10.20am, HM Coastguard tasked Bridlington, Cleethorpes, Mablethorpe and Skegness lifeboats to support their response to two vessels that were reported to have been in collision with each other.

“There were reports that a number of people had abandoned the vessels following a collision and there were fires on both ships.

open image in gallery Coastguard said the situation remains “ongoing” ( Vessel Finder )

“By 11.40am, Cleethorpes had been stood down while Bridlington, Mablethorpe and Skegness continued to support search and rescue efforts.

“The incident is ongoing with the RNLI and HM Coastguard working together.”

Matthew Atkinson, divisional commander for HM Coastguard said: “36 crew members were taken safely to shore, one person was taken to hospital.

“One crew member of the Solong remains unaccounted for. After an extensive search for the missing crew member, sadly they have not been found and the search has ended.

“The two vessels remain on fire and coastguard aircraft are monitoring the situation.

“An assessment of any required counter pollution response is being carried out by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.”

Who is likely to be responsible for the clean-up costs?

Under the Merchant Shipping Act 1995, the UK Government is likely to meet many of the immediate clean-up and emergency response costs. The vessel owners and their insurers may also meet costs, which some environmental groups estimated at around £15million.

Climate solicitor ​Harj Narulla of Doughty Street Chambers told The Independent: “The Government may in due course seek to recover their cleanup costs from the owners and insurers of both vessels.

“If other parties suffer loss — such as local fishing companies, local government or tourism operators — they could also commence claims against the vessel owners and insurers.”