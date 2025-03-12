North Sea collision latest: Captain revealed as Russian national after cargo ship’s safety record laid bare
Inspection documents show Solong’s emergency steering position communications were ‘not readable’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The arrested captain of the Solong container ship is a Russian national, the vessel's owner has said.
Humberside Police said the 59-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision in the North Sea.
In a statement on Wednesday morning, the force said “a 59-year-old man remains in our custody” and detectives are “continuing to conduct extensive lines of inquiry”.
The rest of the crew were Russian and Filipino nationals, according to shipping company Ernst Russ.
It comes as port state control (PSC) inspection documents from July last year show Irish officials deemed Solong’s “emergency steering position communications/compass reading” was “not readable”.
This was among 10 deficiencies highlighted during the inspection of the Portuguese vessel in Dublin.
Other issues include alarms being “inadequate”, survival craft “not properly maintained”, and fire doors “not as required”.
Another PSC inspection by Scottish authorities in Grangemouth in October 2024 found two deficiencies with Solong.
Solong crashed into the tanker Stena Immaculate off the east coast of Yorkshire on Monday morning.
Is there suspected foul play?
American-based maritime news website gCaptain reported that it was told by a US official in the White House that foul play had not been ruled out.
UK transport minister Mike Kane told MPs on Tuesday something went “terribly wrong” for the crash to happen but that there was “no evidence” of foul play.
A 59-year-old Russian national was arrested by Humberside Police on Tuesday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
Oil tanker Stena Immaculate was operating as part of the US government’s tanker security programme, a group of commercial vessels that can be contracted to carry fuel for the military when needed.
Expert warns Hull's protected marine areas at risk from oil spill pollution
Daniela Schmidt, professor of earth sciences at the University of Bristol, said: “There are several Marine protected areas near Hull such as Flamborough Head and Holderness.
“These areas are protected due to their rich habitats supporting marine wildlife including fish, bivalves, crabs and birds. Around Flamborough the nesting season will soon start.
“While the first focus is on containing the fire, the pollution connected to the accident has the potential to spread widely depending on the currents and waves with the risk of impacting these protected areas.
“Natural England and North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority will be monitoring the distribution of the oil film closely but at the moment it is to early to determine the impacts.”
Expert warns of 'devastating' effect on marine ecosystems and wildlife
Tom Brook, an ocean conservation specialist at WWF-UK, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident. While it's too soon to fully understand the impacts, we know that oil spills can have devastating and long-lasting effects on marine ecosystems and wildlife.
“However, many marine species, including fish and dolphins likely moved away from the scene quite quickly, and the full environmental impact may not be clear until we understand the scale of the event.
“Unlike other oil spills, we may not see birds, other species, or habitats drenched in oil. From the information available, the incident involves jet fuel, which is likely to evaporate off more rapidly than heavier oils. The ability to respond quickly may also help mitigate the broader environmental impact, in an otherwise tragic situation.”
Watch | Extensive counter-pollution plan in place to combat North Sea collision, coastguard says
Timeline | How devastating oil tanker crash unfolded
North Sea collision timeline: How devastating oil tanker crash unfolded
Jet fuel, sodium cyanide, and burning ship: What are the environmental risks after North Sea collision?
What are the environmental risks after North Sea collision?
Fuel spill from North Sea collision ‘having limited impact’, says boat manager
A jet fuel spill from the collision between a tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea has had a “limited” impact, the ship’s management firm said.
Crowley, the maritime company managing the Stena Immaculate, said it remains unclear how much Jet A1 fuel was released when it was hit by the Solong, but an initial review shows it had evaporated due to exposure to fires on both vessels.
Crowley said Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of jet fuel in 16 segregated cargo tanks, at least one of which “was ruptured” when it was struck.
In an update on Tuesday evening, the firm said: “It remains unclear at this time what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident, but initial review shows impacts have been limited due to exposure to the fire and evaporation of the Jet A1 fuel.”
Dr Alex Lukyanov, researcher on advanced mathematical models of oil spills from the University of Reading, previously said the incident was “troubling” because it appeared to involve persistent oil, which breaks up slowly in water, while he also suggested the “environmental toll could be severe”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments