North Sea collision - latest: Cargo ship captain arrested for manslaughter as fears grow for marine life
Transport minister Mike Kane says Marine Accident Investigation Branch has been deployed to the site and begun its investigation
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The captain of the Solong container ship has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the collision in the North Sea.
The owner of the cargo ship confirmed that the 59-year-old had been arrested on Tuesday , after the ship collided with the US-flagged oil tanker Stena Immaculate on Monday morning.
Humberside Police have begun a criminal investigation into the cause of the collision and are working in collaboration with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Nicholson, said: “The man arrested remains in custody at this time whilst enquiries are underway, and we continue speaking with all those involved to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”
Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Kane said that while all members of the Stena Immaculate crew were safe and accounted for, 13 of the 14 sailors on the Solong were rescued with the working assumption one was deceased.
Expert warns of 'devastating' effect on marine ecosystems and wildlife
Tom Brook, an ocean conservation specialist at WWF-UK, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this incident. While it's too soon to fully understand the impacts, we know that oil spills can have devastating and long-lasting effects on marine ecosystems and wildlife.
“However, many marine species, including fish and dolphins likely moved away from the scene quite quickly, and the full environmental impact may not be clear until we understand the scale of the event.
“Unlike other oil spills, we may not see birds, other species, or habitats drenched in oil. From the information available, the incident involves jet fuel, which is likely to evaporate off more rapidly than heavier oils. The ability to respond quickly may also help mitigate the broader environmental impact, in an otherwise tragic situation.”
Ports re-open after collision but with restrictions
The Humber ports of Grimsby, Immingham, Hull and Goole re-opened yesterday evening, according to the their owner Associated British Ports (ABP).
Restrictions remain in place while the ABP "continues to support ongoing emergency operations," it said.
Shipping company says impact of fuel spill ‘limited’ but full extent unclear
The full extent of a fuel leak following the North Sea tanker collision remains uncertain but Crowley, the company managing the Stena Immaculate oil tanker, says the initial impact appears to be minimal.
"It remains unclear at this time what volume of fuel may have been released as a result of the incident, but initial review shows impacts have been limited due to exposure to the fire and evaporation of the Jet A1 fuel," the company said.
Full story: Cargo ship captain arrested after oil tanker collision in North Sea as experts warn coming hours are ‘critical’
The captain of a cargo vessel has been arrested after a collision with an oil tanker off the East Yorkshire coast, as experts warn the coming hours will be “critical” in determining environmental impact of the crash.
Owners of the Solong container ship confirmed its captain had been arrested, hours after Humberside Police said it had arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter following the collision between the Portuguese vessel and US tanker Stena Immaculate.
One crew member from the Solong is still missing and presumed dead, after a search and rescue operation was ended on Monday evening.
Read the full story:
Cargo ship captain arrested after oil tanker collision in North Sea
Expert warns Hull's protected marine areas at risk from oil spill pollution
Daniela Schmidt, professor of earth sciences at the University of Bristol, said: “There are several Marine protected areas near Hull such as Flamborough Head and Holderness.
“These areas are protected due to their rich habitats supporting marine wildlife including fish, bivalves, crabs and birds. Around Flamborough the nesting season will soon start.
“While the first focus is on containing the fire, the pollution connected to the accident has the potential to spread widely depending on the currents and waves with the risk of impacting these protected areas.
“Natural England and North Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority will be monitoring the distribution of the oil film closely but at the moment it is to early to determine the impacts.”
Environmental group warns of toxic impact as oil spill threatens marine protected areas
Hugo Tagholm, executive director of Oceana UK, said: “This incident is a shocking reminder of the ferocious polluting power of oil.
“We are seeing burning slicks, the threat of heavy fuel oil, and toxic chemicals leaking in or near not one but two marine protected areas (MPAs). Places that should be safe havens for wildlife.”
Mr Tagholm said the Southern North Sea and Holderness MPAs protect declining harbour porpoises and rich seafloor habitats, which are both highly sensitive to toxic spills.
“Oil is always an accident waiting to happen in our ocean and we are all familiar with its devastating impacts – seabirds slick with oil, marine life struggling in tarry tidelines, and a toxic legacy that can impact wildlife and coastal communities for years. More oil will always result in more spills,” he added.
“It is also deeply concerning that the cargo vessel is reportedly carrying sodium cyanide, a severely toxic chemical that can devastate marine wildlife if in high enough concentrations. For now, we don’t know how much, if any, reached the water but we have sent an Oceana team to the North East to monitor developments.”
Who is likely to be responsible for the clean-up costs?
Harj Narulla, a climate and environmental barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, said: “Under the Merchant Shipping Act 1995, the UK Government is likely to meet many of the immediate clean-up and emergency response costs. The vessel owners and their insurers may also meet costs.
“The Government may in due course seek to recover their cleanup costs from the owners and insurers of both vessels.
“If other parties suffer loss — such as local fishing companies, local government or tourism operators — they could also commence claims against the vessel owners and insurers. “
Who might be liable for the accident?
Harj Narulla, a climate and environmental lawyer, explained: “While we still do not know all the facts, it appears as though the Solong collided with the Stena Immaculate, which was at anchor.
“Despite this, the Stena Immaculate and its insurers are strictly liable under UK law for any oil pollution coming from its cargo.
“Similarly, both the Solong and Stena Immaculate and their insurers would be liable for any pollution coming from bunker oil released from the vessels.
“If investigations show that the Solong is responsible for the collision, we may see the Stena Immaculate pursuing legal action against the Solong's owners and their insurers.
“This is likely to be in UK courts, but could also occur in the US or Portugal as the flag States for each vessel.”
Fears for hundreds of thousands of seabirds on the East Yorkshire coast after North Sea collision
There are fears for hundreds of thousands of seabirds on the East Yorkshire coast following an explosive collision between an oil tanker and a cargo ship.
Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington in East Yorkshire, sees around 500,000 seabirds gather there between March and August to breed on the towering white cliffs that overlook the North Sea.
The Independent visited the wildlife site, home to puffins, gannets, kittiwakes and guillemots on Tuesday (11 March), just a day after the collision.
Visitor experience manager Danielle Jackson said: "We are highly concerned about the impact the collision will have on our seabird population here and what this could mean for their futures.
"We don't know exactly how long it's going to take for the birds and the wildlife and the nature to recover from this kind of incident."
Lucy Leeson reports:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments