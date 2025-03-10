North Sea collision – latest: Coastguard scrambled and oil tanker on fire after colliding with cargo vessel
HM Coastguard say a rescue helicopter, multiple lifeboats and a fixed wing aircraft have been deployed
An oil tanker is reportedly on fire in the North Sea after colliding with a cargo vessel.
Lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter were called to the collision in the Humber Estuary on Monday morning, believed to involve a US-flagged tanker called the MV Stena Immaculate.
The container ship which collided in Stena is named MV Solong.
The American tanker was at anchor, according to ship tracking tool Vesselfinder.
The coastguard and lifeboat crews have also been deployed.
A HM Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently co-ordinating the emergency response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire.
“The alarm was raised at 9.48am.
“A Coastguard Rescue Helicopter from Humberside was called, alongside lifeboats from Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, an HM Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, and nearby vessels with fire-fighting capability.
“The incident remains ongoing.”
Video | Marine traffic shows moment oil tanker collides with cargo vessel in North Sea off East Yorkshire coast
Ships involved in collision named
Oil tanker MV Stena Immaculate on fire after being struck by container ship MV Solong.
The picture below shows Solong on course to hit Stena Immaculate around two hours ago.
Oil tanker on fire - reports
The BBC have reported the oil tanker involved in the collision is on fire, according to sources with knowledge of the incident.
Nearby vessels with firefighting capbilities have been deployed, the coastguard said.
Tanker and cargo vessel collide
A tanker and a cargo vessel have collided in the North Sea, the Coastguard said.
