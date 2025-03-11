North Sea collision - latest: Fuel leak from US tanker crash could hit UK coastline and ‘devastate’ wildlife
The Solong vessel was carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide and Stena Immaculate was transporting fuel for the US military
Wildlife trusts have warned of potential “devastating” impacts of pollution after an oil tanker carrying jet fuel and a cargo ship loaded with highly toxic chemicals collided in the North Sea.
The crash, which occurred just before 9.50am on Monday, involved the US-registered Stena Immaculate, transporting fuel for the US military, and the Portuguese-flagged Solong.
The smaller Solong vessel was carrying 15 containers of sodium cyanide, according to a report from maritime data provider Lloyd’s List Intelligence.
Nature rich sites such as the Humber Estuary, where conservationists have been restoring seagrass and oysters, and Flamborough Cliffs could be hit, environmentalists warned.
Martin Slater, Director of Operations at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said the trust was waiting to see if there was any pollution into the North Sea.
“If pollution spillage enters the Humber, this could potentially be devastating for the wildlife of the estuary, including important fish stocks and tens of thousands of overwintering and migrating birds who use the mud flats.”
There are also concerns about the Silver Pit Marine Conservation Zone further offshore from Lincolnshire’s coast, which is “a unique habitat for fish where seabirds and cetaceans feed”.
The prime minister’s official spokesperson previously said it was an “extremely concerning situation”.
'Environmental toll could be severe'
Dr Tom Webb, senior lecturer in marine ecology and conservation at the University of Sheffield, said: “The wildlife of the Yorkshire coast and Humber Estuary is of immense biological, cultural and economic importance. In addition to the wealth of marine life that is present all year round, this time of the year is crucial for many migratory species.
“Chemical pollution resulting from incidents of this kind can directly impact birds, and it can also have long-lasting effects on the marine food webs that support them.”
Dr Alex Lukyanov, researcher on advanced mathematical models of oil spills from the University of Reading, said: “Oil spills like the one in the North Sea are affected by multiple factors. The size of the spill, weather conditions, sea currents, water waves, wind patterns, and the type of oil involved all play crucial roles in determining environmental outcomes.
“This particular incident is troubling because it appears to involve persistent oil, which breaks up slowly in water.”
Cargo tank was carrying sodium cyanide - what is it?
The Solong was transporting “an unknown quantity of alcohol and 15 containers of sodium cyanide”, according to Lloyd’s List.
It remains unclear whether the cyanide has entered the water.
Sodium cyanide can release highly toxic hydrogen cyanide gas, which disrupts the body’s ability to use oxygen, according to the US National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) also notes that sodium cyanide can convert into hydrogen cyanide upon contact with water.
Questions over North Sea collision arise despite advanced technical equipment
The cause of the collision remains unclear.
Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the nearby Port of Grimsby East, told CNN: “It seems a mystery, really, because all the vessels now have very highly sophisticated technical equipment to plot courses and to look at any obstacles or anything they’ve got to avoid.
“It’s difficult to actually suggest what went on, other than the fact it should never have happened,” he added.
Mr Boyers said the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) and the Marine and Coastguard Agency (MCA) would likely investigate the incident.
“How did that vessel continue plowing into the berth vessel? There must have been some warning signs. They must have been able to detect it on the radar,” Mr Boyers said.
Watch | Yorkshire Wildlife Trust warns chemical spill could threaten hundreds of thousands of birds along Yorkshire Coast
Oil spill threatens vital wildlife habitats along Lincolnshire coast
Tammy Smalley, head of conservation at Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, warned that the North Lincolnshire coast is at risk following the collision, including key nature reserves.
Ms Smalley said: “The north Lincolnshire coast is at risk which includes our special – and vast – nature reserves, Donna Nook and Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe Dunes. The area is home to internationally important populations of seabirds and seals, and fragile habitats including saltmarsh, mudflats and seagrass meadows.
“Depending on wind direction and contaminants, we are also concerned about the Silver Pit Marine Conservation Zone farther offshore – a unique habitat for fish where seabirds and cetaceans feed. Much of the Lincolnshire coast offshore is within marine protected areas for habitat features such as sub-tidal sand dunes.
“Although the grey seals at Donna Nook are not currently pupping, the seals including juveniles are still in the area. They haul out on sand banks offshore and feed in the wider North Sea area.”
Environmental group warns of toxic impact as oil spill threatens marine protected areas
Hugo Tagholm, executive director of Oceana UK, said: “This incident is a shocking reminder of the ferocious polluting power of oil.
“We are seeing burning slicks, the threat of heavy fuel oil, and toxic chemicals leaking in or near not one but two marine protected areas (MPAs). Places that should be safe havens for wildlife.”
Mr Tagholm said the Southern North Sea and Holderness MPAs protect declining harbour porpoises and rich seafloor habitats, which are both highly sensitive to toxic spills.
“Oil is always an accident waiting to happen in our ocean and we are all familiar with its devastating impacts – seabirds slick with oil, marine life struggling in tarry tidelines, and a toxic legacy that can impact wildlife and coastal communities for years. More oil will always result in more spills,” he added.
“It is also deeply concerning that the cargo vessel is reportedly carrying sodium cyanide, a severely toxic chemical that can devastate marine wildlife if in high enough concentrations. For now, we don’t know how much, if any, reached the water but we have sent an Oceana team to the North East to monitor developments.”
Who is likely to be responsible for the clean-up costs?
Harj Narulla, a climate and environmental barrister at Doughty Street Chambers, said: “Under the Merchant Shipping Act 1995, the UK Government is likely to meet many of the immediate clean-up and emergency response costs. The vessel owners and their insurers may also meet costs.
“The Government may in due course seek to recover their cleanup costs from the owners and insurers of both vessels.
“If other parties suffer loss — such as local fishing companies, local government or tourism operators — they could also commence claims against the vessel owners and insurers. “
Who might be liable for the accident?
Harj Narulla, a climate and environmental lawyer, explained: “While we still do not know all the facts, it appears as though the Solong collided with the Stena Immaculate, which was at anchor.
“Despite this, the Stena Immaculate and its insurers are strictly liable under UK law for any oil pollution coming from its cargo.
“Similarly, both the Solong and Stena Immaculate and their insurers would be liable for any pollution coming from bunker oil released from the vessels.
“If investigations show that the Solong is responsible for the collision, we may see the Stena Immaculate pursuing legal action against the Solong's owners and their insurers.
“This is likely to be in UK courts, but could also occur in the US or Portugal as the flag States for each vessel.”
