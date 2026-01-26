Nigella Lawson to replace Dame Prue Leith on Great British Bake Off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigella Lawson will replace Dame Prue Leith as a judge on the Great British Bake Off, it has been announced.

The TV chef and cookbook author has the “expertise, empathy and humour” that are the “perfect ingredients” for the Bake Off Tent, according to Channel 4 and production company Love Productions.

Lawson said in a statement: “I’m uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now!

“Of course it’s daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I’m also bubbling with excitement.

“The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it’s a national treasure – and it’s a huge honour to be entrusted with it.

“I’m just thrilled to be joining the team and all the new bakers to come, I wish the marvellous Prue all the best, and am giddily grateful for the opportunity!”

Dame Prue Leith said: “I’m thrilled that Nigella is to experience brilliant Bake Off. She’s sassy, fun and she knows her onions — and her croissants, cake and crumble.”

It was announced last week that Dame Prue will bow out of the show after nine series and after judging more than 400 challenges.

She has been a judge on the popular baking show alongside Paul Hollywood since 2017 when the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, said: “We’re incredibly excited about the marriage of two great British icons: Bake Off and Nigella.

“With Nigella joining the tent, Love Productions have created the dream team of British telly.

“Nigella brings an incomparable combination of warmth, expertise and sophistication to the tent, and this summer’s series will be as mouthwatering a prospect as her chocolate Guinness cake.”

Ralph Lee, chief executive officer of Love Productions, said: “We are all so delighted at Love Productions to welcome Nigella to The Great British Bake Off.

“Nigella is one of the most influential and beloved voices in food, with a tremendous passion for baking and a deep connection with all audiences.

“Her warmth, wit and expertise make her a perfect fit for the tent, and we feel very fortunate to have her join the Bake Off team.”

The Great British Bake Off will air later this year.